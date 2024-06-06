As Arne Slot looks to get his Liverpool tenure off to the best possible start, he could be handed a familiar face in the transfer market who has already played with Virgil van Dijk on more than one occasion.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds could be in for a busy summer if Michael Edwards decides to steal the headlines upon his Liverpool return. Those at Anfield have already been linked with a number of players on that front, from Real Madrid's Rodrygo all the way to Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva. Links to the latter come as particularly unsurprising given the gaping hole left behind by Joel Matip at the end of the defender's Anfield contract.

Adding the finishing touches will be the task at hand for Edwards and Richard Hughes too, following the work of Jurgen Klopp and others to build Liverpool 2.0, and the summer window could see the returning club chief once again transform the Reds into a side capable of earning a Premier League and European crown in years to come, especially if one target is part of that.

According to Dutch outlet AD, Liverpool now want to sign Lutsharel Geertruida from Slot's former club, Feyenoord, this summer. The right-back, who can also play centre-back and defensive midfield in what is impressive versatility, has already played alongside Van Dijk for the Netherlands national team and could now do the same at club level.

With Newcastle and Tottenham also interested in signing the defender, however, Liverpool shouldn't waste any time before making their move this summer. The 23-year-old knows all about working under Slot and that alone would likely prove to be crucial at the beginning of the Dutchman's tenure. After reportedly being denied Crysencio Summerville, the former Feyenoord boss should be reunited with his impressive defender this summer.

"Hero" Geertruida can unleash Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold's transition from right-back into midfield is one that is already taking place for England and it is one that Liverpool should work on accommodating themselves. The signing of Geertruida could go a long way towards that. The Dutchman can help unleash the Reds star by slotting into the right-back role, whilst still carrying that crucial attacking threat, to allow Alexander-Arnold to step into the middle of the park once and for all.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Lutsharel Geertruida Trent Alexander-Arnold Goals 8 5 Assists 3 4 Ball Recoveries 182 176 Key Passes 41 64

Geertruida's eight goals last season particularly stand out as impressive, with his attacking prowess clearly an important trait under Slot which those at Anfield could now see for themselves.

It's no surprise, looking at the numbers, that the right-back has earned significant praise in the Netherlands, with Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig dubbing him a "De Klassieker hero" on X:

Killing two birds with one stone due to his ability to play as a right-back and as a centre-back, Geertruida represents the type of player that Liverpool could be looking to target this summer.