Change is on the cards at Anfield, with a replacement for Jurgen Klopp set to arrive and plenty of fresh faces already linked with a switch to Liverpool this summer, including a future star.

Liverpool transfer news

Before anything happens on the transfer front, Liverpool must find their replacement for Klopp in what is an almost impossible task. It looked for some time as though the next man in charge would be Xabi Alonso, who has Bayer Leverkusen unbeaten and on course for a historic season, but he has since reaffirmed his commitment to the Bundesliga champions-elect.

Forced to go back to square one, the Reds have turned their attention towards Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim, who looks increasingly likely to take charge of Anfield's next era. Joining him could yet be a number of reinforcements, too. The likes of Alan Varela, who Amorim will know well in Portugal, has been linked with a move to Merseyside in a deal that would start Liverpool's summer off with a bang.

However, the focus must still be on the future, despite how important the next few months are, and Michael Edwards is seemingly well aware of that. According to reports in Spain, Liverpool have now joined the race to sign Gustavo Nunes from Gremio alongside Premier League rivals Manchester City and Arsenal this summer. The Reds are reportedly seeking the next Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane and have identified the young Brazilian as an option in that regard.

The winger wouldn't be short on South American teammates at Anfield either, with Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister and Alisson Becker forming quite the contingent for a young player to learn from should they complete a summer switch. Whilst there's plenty of competition for Nunes' signature, the Reds will hope to put in a convincing enough pitch using their new era to convince the winger.

Nunes is one for the future

Although Liverpool have more than shown their willingness to hand young stars an opportunity to thrive, resulting in the emergence of some important players, Nunes' first task at Anfield would likely be to learn from Salah. One of the best wingers in the world for at least the last five years now, there's not many better to learn from than the Egyptian.

Now 31 years old and almost into the final year of his Liverpool contract, those at Anfield must start thinking about replacing the winger now before it's too late. It's some ask, but identifying players such as Nunes, who can carry that burden when in his prime, is a solid start from the Reds.

At 18, Nunes has stepped up to the Gremio first team and been involved in an impressive nine goals in 17 games, having scored four and assisted a further five. He's only likely to get better with more experience too, meaning that Liverpool should strike as soon as possible.

Ahead of a busy summer, Liverpool mustn't ignore the need for young stars whilst attempting to build their next manager's most suitable squad in the coming months.