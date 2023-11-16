Liverpool are in the middle of a rebuild ahead of Jurgen Klopp's potential final chapter in charge of the club. The German oversaw a midfield overhaul during the summer transfer window, as the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho were replaced by Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister. The Reds have been reaping benefits ever since, too, and sit as close as one point away from Premier League leaders Manchester City as we head into the third international break of the campaign.

The rebuild isn't done there, however, with the January transfer window providing those at Anfield with another opportunity to strengthen. If they find themselves in a title race by then, one particular player could make a surprising difference.

Liverpool transfer news

Liverpool have rarely got it wrong in the transfer market under Klopp. The former Borussia Dortmund man, as well as many members of his staff, have helped to transform the club over the years, welcoming modern-day legends such as Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker. Now, the focus is on finding future legends, which has seen one specific Brazilian midfielder emerge as a reported January target.

According to Nizaar Kinsella of The Standard, Liverpool are set to rival Chelsea for the signature of Gabriel Moscardo. The Corinthians teenager has attracted interest from the aforementioned Premier League clubs, as well as from Barcelona and another English side in the form of Arsenal. Reportedly valued at £26m, Moscardo looks set to be on the move at the end of the Brazilian season in December.

Corinthians will only begin discussions over the potential sale of their midfielder after their presidential election on November 25. The Brazilian club already proved tough negotiators in the summer, of course, when they reportedly rejected Chelsea's £18m bid, giving Liverpool plenty to think about if they decide to make their move.

Liverpool right to join race for "animal" Moscardo

When taking a look at the current Liverpool side, one immediate problem that stands out is in defensive midfield. As good a player as Mac Allister is, he is not a defensive midfielder and has had his weaknesses exposed in that role on a number of occasions for Liverpool. If the Reds find a long-term solution, then they could unlock one of last season's best midfielders in the form of Mac Allister, who could move into a more advanced role. And that long-term solution may well be Moscardo.

At just 18-years-old, the Corinthians man has already attracted the interest of some of Europe's top sides. Moscardo's stats show that he would be far more suited to the defensive midfield role than Mac Allister at Liverpool.

Player Progressive Carries Tackles Won Interceptions Blocks Gabriel Moscardo 15 20 17 26 Alexis Mac Allister 14 15 14 23

Recording such impressive numbers, Moscardo has been at the centre of praise in Brazil, including from journalist Adria Jimenez Munoz, who spoke about Arsenal's links with the teenager on X, saying: "I also tell you, and to provide another name, that everything has been put in place to go after this animal: Gabriel Moscardo. And spend 6 months alongside Jorginho and Elneny learning from the experience, without the pressure of arriving and having to be needed."