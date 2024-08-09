With Liverpool's summer transfer window bursting into life, the Reds are now reportedly keen on signing a midfielder who starred in a shock victory at Anfield last season.

Liverpool transfer news

For a moment, it looked as though Liverpool were going to make it through the entirety of the summer transfer window without a reinforcement. Things have changed this week, however, with Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi emerging as a target for those at Anfield. Pushing on for the Spaniard's signature, Arne Slot could yet get the missing piece that his midfield is crying out for.

In a deal that could see Liverpool trigger Zubimendi's hefty €60m (£52m) release clause, the Reds may well open their summer spending in style. But that doesn't mean that the 25-year-old will be the only name through the door. Recent rumours suggest that those at Anfield could yet turn to further reinforcements before the end of the month.

Names such as Anthony Gordon have been mentioned once again after he initially stole the headlines earlier this summer, and now a fellow England international has been linked with a move to Merseyside.

According to Rudy Galetti for TeamTalk, Liverpool are now keen on signing Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace alongside interest from Manchester United, after the midfielder impressed in the second-half of last season at Crystal Palace.

Wharton only arrived at Selhurst Park in January but has since enjoyed an upward trajectory to earn such links in the space of just seven months, with his club believing he should now be valued higher than the likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo at £100m+.

Of course, Liverpool fans will be well aware of his quality, having witnessed it first-hand in Palace's shock 1-0 victory over the Reds at Anfield last season, in which Wharton dominated.

By the end of the shock result, Wharton had won eight out of ten duels, made six tackles and created one chance in an all-action display highlighted.

"Incredible" Wharton would be perfect Zubimendi partner

With Slot's system using a double pivot at the base of his midfield, signing both Wharton and Zubimendi could be an act of genius by Liverpool if they can afford it. The duo, on paper, would provide the perfect balance, handing Slot a midfield destroyer and someone who can conduct things from the heart of his side. Meanwhile, both players are excellent ball progressers.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Adam Wharton Martin Zubimendi Progressive Passes 220 152 Tackles Won 68 27 Key Passes 56 16 Ball Recoveries 219 169

Unsurprisingly, the England international has earned high praise from those at Selhurst Park, with Eberechi Eze saying via BBC Sport: "He's an incredible player to play with. Playing with him at Palace, I've got used to seeing the way he plays and understanding him. He's very calm, composed, and a joy to play with. For someone so young, he's very mature and very wise.

"When you speak to him, it feels like you're speaking to someone older than you, that's the type of person he is. He's an incredible player."