A new era at Liverpool means that there's a greater chance than there has been in a long time for the unexpected to take place in the transfer window, including what would be one of the most surprising deals of the summer.

Liverpool transfer news

It's certainly a busy time at Anfield right now, with preparations over Jurgen Klopp's farewell being balanced with finalising Arne Slot's arrival and everything in between. Off the pitch, changes by FSG have continued to take place following Michael Edwards' return, which has reportedly seen Julian Ward return as the club's new technical director.

It's quite the super team that FSG have assembled and one that they will hope is capable of leading Liverpool to even more success even in Klopp's absence. It's also a team which could reportedly pull off one of the shocks of the summer.

Related Ward & Slot could now make Liverpool's "special" talent surpass Nunez This Anfield star could go from strength to strength during the new era at the club.

According to The Daily Star via The Express, Liverpool are keen to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United this summer in a deal that would be worth at least £100m. Gordon, who is actually a boyhood Liverpool fan, left Everton for the Magpies in 2023, but could now deal the Toffees another blow by completing a possible dream move to Anfield.

The Reds know all about Gordon's quality too, especially Trent Alexander-Arnold. It was the right-back's mistake which led to Gordon's goal against Liverpool at St James' Park earlier this season, before Darwin Nunez's late double bailed Klopp's side out and sealed the points in dramatic fashion. Nonetheless, Gordon still more than stood despite the end result.

"Fearless" Gordon can replace Diaz

Still just 23 years old, Gordon has more than earned his reported £60k-per-week contract at Newcastle this season and is quickly becoming the main man under Eddie Howe.

Even before his current spell, however, the winger was earning high praise from Magpies legend Alan Shearer, who said via Chronicle Live: "A young man that has been causing quite a bit of excitement is Anthony Gordon. Everton fans have really gotten behind the winger who has shown passion and plenty of ability in what has been a tough season for the Toffees.

"I’ve personally been impressed by his fearless attitude, he’s not afraid to get stuck in and he tries to make things happen going forward, putting plenty of crosses into the box.”

It's that type of attitude that Liverpool will need in abundance at the start of their new era and the kind that could see Gordon compete for a place with Luis Diaz all the way if he ends up at Anfield.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Anthony Gordon Luis Diaz Goals 10 8 Assists 10 5 Key Passes 52 57 Take-ons Completed 50 63

As the transfer window approaches, Gordon will certainly be one to keep an eye on, especially if Liverpool step up their interest to complete a shock move.