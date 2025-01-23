Liverpool are now leading Manchester City in the race to sign a £317,000-p/w star, with internal talks currently ongoing, according to reporter Tobi Altschäffl.

Reds eyeing Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement

Trent Alexander-Arnold's future at Anfield is still in major doubt, having emerged as a major target for Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, and the Reds have started to look at potential replacements.

The main target Arne Slot's side have been linked with is Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich, with reports from earlier this month suggesting they have already made contact with the Bundesliga side to discuss the terms of a deal.

The German's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he has been attracting the attention of a number of top clubs, including Manchester City, with manager Pep Guardiola believed to be a big fan and City reportedly moving into pole position for the deal this week.

Kyle Walker is now poised to join AC Milan, meaning Liverpool's Premier League rivals may also need to bring in a new right-back at the end of the season, but there has been another twist, with the Merseysiders taking the lead back in the race for Kimmich's signature.

Rousing The Kop relay tweets from BILD reporter Tobi Altschäffl, who has revealed the Reds are still discussing a move for the right-back internally. Man City, he claims, are no longer considering a move for the 29-year-old, as they are planning to rebuild their squad with younger players after a major drop-off in performance levels this season.

Altschäffl makes it clear the most likely scenario is the defender signing a new contract to remain at the Allianz Arena, but if he does decide to move on, it would appear that Liverpool is now a more likely destination than Manchester.

Kimmich is the best option to replace Trent

The hope is that Trent rejects Madrid to commit his long-term future to his boyhood club, but if the 26-year-old does move to Spain, then the Bayern defender is most likely the best option to replace him.

The Germany international has a track record of winning trophies, having won eight league titles and a Champions League with Bayern, and he has a plethora of experience at international level, amassing 97 caps for his country.

Lauded as "sensational" by members of the media, the £317k-per-week star would also be a versatile option for Slot, given that he is capable of playing in central midfield too.

It will be difficult to find any player capable of matching Trent's ability to pick out a pass, but there are signs that Kimmich is very assured in possession of the ball, having averaged the most passes per game of any player in Europe's top five leagues, as of December 29th.

As such, if Kimmich decides he wants a fresh challenge next season, Liverpool should make sure they are right at the front of the queue for his signature.