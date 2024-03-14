As Michael Edwards returns for his second stint at the club, Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign a fresh face to lead their attacking line at the start of a new era after Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool transfer news

Reports suggest that the Reds aren't messing around ahead of this summer. FSG have already confirmed the appointment of Edwards as CEO of Football and look destined to confirm Richard Hughes as their new sporting director, as per Fabrizio Romano's latest report.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the dugout, Xabi Alonso has reportedly been offered a contract and remains the leading candidate to become Klopp's successor in Merseyside. If it is to be the Spaniard, then it will be interesting to see which direction the Reds' transfer plan goes.

They've already been linked with one Bundesliga star in Jamal Musiala amid doubts over his future at Bayern Munich, and now reports have tipped those at Anfield to move for another talent in Germany's top flight.

According to Sport Bild, via Sport Witness, Liverpool are leading the race to sign Maximilian Beier ahead of Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest this summer. The Hoffenheim forward will reportedly cost £30m in what could prove to be a bargain deal for a player who Alonso is apparently a fan of, likely boosting the Reds' interest even further.

Of course, it was a former Hoffenheim forward who led Liverpool's last era, with Roberto Firmino now an Anfield great. So, it would be fitting if Beier stepped into their next chapter to lead the line on Merseyside.

"Fast" Beier can replace Gakpo

It's difficult to pick out a weak point in a stacked Liverpool frontline, but Cody Gakpo is the one who stands out as a struggling option at times. Whilst Darwin Nunez has seemingly found his best form, the Dutchman has struggled to make an impact in recent times and Liverpool's next manager could make a ruthless decision by welcoming a replacement in Beier.

The 21-year-old has statistically outperformed Gakpo in a number of areas so far this season, which should create doubts if the Reds pursue their reported target this summer.

Domestic league stats (via FBref) Maximilian Beier Cody Gakpo Goals 12 5 Assists 1 3 Progressive Carries 44 27 Key Passes 14 13 Expected Goals 8.8 6

Beier certainly has plenty of fans in Germany too, having been praised by Christian Falk, who told Caught Offside, via TeamTalk: “I heard Liverpool are watching him but they’re not sure whether he would help them immediately. So, I think Brighton’s interest is comparatively more concrete, and there’s interest from Brentford and Nottingham Forest on top of that.

“He can play on the flanks as well as centrally, he’s done it already. It’s a little bit like Thomas Muller in the sense that he’s not exactly a winger or central striker; he can also play behind the No.9, so he’s quite a versatile footballer. He’s very, very fast as well, so that would suit Liverpool, but he’s not the first choice.”