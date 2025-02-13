As concerns over Mohamed Salah's future continue to increase, Liverpool are reportedly lining up a move to sign a summer replacement in the form of a Bundesliga winger.

Liverpool transfer news

At the end of last season, there were some doubts over Salah's ability to maintain his incredibly high standards. Just nine months and a fresh look later, however, the Egyptian is looking more complete than ever and is undoubtedly an early favourite to win the Ballon d'Or.

Liverpool, meanwhile, sit top of the Premier League and finished top of the Champions League group phase all whilst booking their place at Wembley for the Carabao Cup final. There remains no question over Salah's ability. Instead, the power is in his hands, with just a matter of months remaining on his current deal and a new contract yet to be agreed.

To lose arguably the world's best player this summer would be a true nightmare for the Reds. To lose that same player for free, however, would represent the ultimate failure for all involved at Anfield.

As things stand, the Premier League leaders must prepare for the worst and that has seen 'one of the summer's big stories' come their way. According to reports in Spain, Liverpool are now lining up a move to sign Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund this summer in an attempt to replace Salah should they need to do so.

Adeyemi, himself, is reportedly keen to complete a move to the Premier League and has changed his agent in an attempt to make such a move. Whether the Reds come calling in the summer in an attempt to replace Salah remains to be seen though.

"Incredible" Adeyemi doesn't have the output to replace Salah

The reality for Liverpool right now is that a replacement for Salah simply may not exist - or one that is feasible this summer at least. The Egyptian is one of the best goalscorers in the world and one of the best creators. To replace both of those traits, the Reds will arguably need to sign two separate stars, such is the rarity of those two abilities combined at the highest level.

They're two traits that, in truth, Adeyemi lacks. Whilst the 23-year-old has previously been dubbed "incredible" by former Red Bull Salzburg coach Matthias Jaissle, the winger's output is no match for Salah's.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Karim Adeyemi Mohamed Salah Minutes 608 2,029 Goals 2 21 Assists 3 13 Expected Goals 1.8 18.1

In the equivalent of almost seven games, Adeyemi has maintained a respectable goal involvement rate, with five to his name. Compared to Salah, that number is still a world away from the Liverpool star's incredible numbers.

Not many, if any, have been able to match Salah so far this season and not many, if any, will be able to replace Liverpool's Egyptian King this summer if he fails to sign a new contract.