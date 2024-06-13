Liverpool have reportedly made an enquiry over a possible move to sign a club captain who has a £19m release clause.

Arne Slot eyeing reunions at Liverpool

It could well be a busy first transfer window for Arne Slot at Anfield, with the Dutchman able to work alongside CEO Michael Edwards, sporting director Richard Hughes and technical director Julian Ward when it comes to bringing in new players.

It has been a complete off-field shake-up by FSG as the Reds target Premier League glory once again, and it seems as if Slot could actually look at signing players he has worked with in the past.

Reports have suggested that Newcastle United’s Yankuba Minteh, who spent last season on loan at Feyenoord, is a target for Liverpool, with the Magpies potentially needing to sell to keep in line with FFP.

Meanwhile, Slot is also thought to be keen on signing Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida, with the 23-year-old capable of playing as a right-back, centre-back or holding midfielder.

It won’t all be players who Slot has managed in the past, though, with Liverpool thought to be readying an offer for Benfica midfielder Joao Neves. And now, contact has reportedly been made for a new target.

Liverpool make Waldemar Anton enquiry

According to journalist Felix Arnold, previously of Sky Sports and now a reporter for BILD, Liverpool have made a first enquiry to sign Waldemar Anton from VfB Stuttgart.

“England's top club @LFC has inquired about captain Waldemar #Anton from @VfB Stuttgart. In addition to LFC @BVB and #B04 are also interested in the defensive leader from Stuttgart, who will be available in the summer for €22.5 million thanks to a release clause.”

A race could be on to sign the 27-year-old, who is primarily a centre-back but can turn out a right-back and as a defensive midfielder. The Stuttgart captain has also been selected in Germany’s Euro 2024 squad.

Coming through the youth ranks at Hannover 96, Anton made the move to Stuttgart in 2020 and has gone on to make 141 appearances, more than the 137 he managed for his previous employers.

He appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €20m Transfermarkt valuation, so a £19m deal could be seen as good value, especially with the Reds on the hunt for a new defender to replace the outgoing Joel Matip. Anton came in for praise from Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeneß lat last year, who said:

"Waldi flys a bit under the radar. He plays incredibly consistently, is an unbelievable stabilizing factor, and makes very few mistakes. That's a very important characteristic for a defender. Both on and off the ball, Waldi has delivered performances that render him worthy of a look [for the national team].

"I don't mean to demand anything. There are plenty of other lads who are also good. But Waldi has played a really good season. Waldi is solid in so many areas. He brings the overall package. He's a real leader not just in matches but also in training. He fulfills that role uniquely."