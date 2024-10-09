Liverpool are believed to be "monitoring" a 25-year-old who is enjoying a superb start to the season, according to an update from Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Liverpool transfer rumours

The Reds continue to be linked with new signings, with Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni reportedly wanted, being seen as a similar option to Real Sociedad ace Martin Zubimendi, of whom a summer move failed to materialise.

Further up the pitch, Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze has been backed to seal a move to Liverpool, too, with a potential cut-price £50m transfer on the cards. He has a £68m release clause that can be triggered in 2025, but the Eagles may accept a lower offer, as they still look to receive big money for the England international.

The Reds are also said to be scouting Borussia Dortmund attacker Karim Adeyemi, as the club possibly look to eye replacements for Mohamed Salah, should the Egyptian superstar fail to sign a new deal before next summer.

When it comes to possible outgoings at Liverpool, Darwin Nunez's lack of minutes has seen him linked with a switch away, with Barcelona rumoured to be eyeing a switch for him.

Liverpool "monitoring" prolific forward - Sky Sports

According to Plettenberg on X, Liverpool are eyeing Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush, with his current club desperate to keep hold of him:

Marmoush stands out as such an eye-catching option for Liverpool, not least because of the sensational start to the season that he has made for Frankfurt. He has averaged a goal every 72 minutes for his club side across all competitions, finding the net nine times in a total of 656 minutes, most of which have come in the Bundesliga.

Omar Marmoush's Bundesliga stats this season Total Appearances 6 Starts 6 Minutes played 503 Goals 8 Assists 4 Shots per game 4.7 Key passes per game 2.3 Dribbles per game 2.0

The 25-year-old has been likened to Salah in the past, perhaps also in part due to him also being Egyptian, and former goalkeeper Ahmed Shobair has waxed lyrical over him, saying:

"What he's done in the German league since last season deserves even more praise and attention. Marmoush proves every day that he's a distinguished talent and wonderful player. There's little doubt that a transfer to one of Europe's biggest clubs is very close."

Ideally, Marmoush won't necessarily be needed because Salah will stay put, but if he does move on, or Liverpool feel like that they could do with him coming as well to steadily usurp him over time, he could be a shrewd addition to Arne Slot's squad.