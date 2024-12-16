With question marks still surrounding Darwin Nunez's reliability, Liverpool are reportedly already in negotiations with a £100m player who will be 100% ready to move in the summer.

Liverpool transfer news

Slight blips are beginning to emerge in Arne Slot's early Anfield reign as the Dutchman battles to extend what has been an incredible start after two disappointing draws in games against Newcastle United and Fulham threatened to derail the Reds' rampant Premier League title charge.

With Tottenham Hotspur up next, Liverpool will want to ensure that their recent run doesn't turn into three games without victory in league action after the returning Diogo Jota was forced to rescue a point from the bench against Fulham last time out.

The forward's return comes at a crucial time, with Nunez continuing to struggle in front of goal. The former Benfica star is into his third season at Anfield, but remains a point of weakness in Liverpool's side - sparking rumours that the Reds could sign a replacement.

According to Trivela via Sport Witness, Liverpool are already in negotiations with Joao Pedro over a summer move from Brighton & Hove Albion when the forward will reportedly 100% be ready to swap The Amex for elsewhere.

Whilst talks could be fairly simple on the player front, Liverpool could face tough negotiations with Brighton, who reportedly value their latest star at a hefty £100m ahead of 2025. Pedro's big-money exit would continue the trend of significant profit at the Sussex club, which has seen the likes of Moises Caicedo and Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister all move on.

Whether Liverpool decide to match Pedro's valuation remains to be seen, but there's no doubt that he would solve their problem and finally replace Roberto Firmino at an important time.

"Complete" Pedro can end Liverpool's Nunez woes

If Liverpool want to use the current campaign to establish Premier League and European dominance, then waiting on Nunez to finally find a reliable run of goalscoring form is not something that Liverpool have time for. Slot must make a ruthless decision in the summer and look towards Brighton's Pedro to do what Nunez has so often failed to do.

The Brazilian - able to create and find the back of the net himself in Firmino-like fashion - has found himself at the centre of plenty of praise since completing a move to Brighton, including from former manager Roberto de Zerbi.

The Italian told reporters as relayed by The Argus last year: “[He’s a] top player for us. He’s still young, but I think he can be a crucial player for us this season because he has incredible ability, he’s a complete player. He knows how to score, he has the abilities to attack the spaces on the field, he has incredible technical abilities and I am excited for this new player.”

Potentially following in Mac Allister's footsteps, Pedro could now bow out at Brighton and become the latest Liverpool star in 2025.