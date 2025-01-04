Top of the Premier League, top of the Champions League and seemingly just getting started, Liverpool are now reportedly plotting a move to sign a versatile midfielder ahead of Arsenal.

The Reds couldn't have asked for a better transition from life under Jurgen Klopp into Arne Slot's tenure, losing just once in all competitions to enjoy a sensational campaign so far. Sitting six points clear of Arsenal with a game in hand ahead of this weekend's action, the Reds have the chance to create another moment to savour when Manchester United arrive at Anfield looking to push on from worrying relegation questions.

Meanwhile, as they continue to march towards Slot's first Premier League title at the first time of asking, the January transfer window could add some extra drama to things in Merseyside, with Trent Alexander-Arnold's name making more than one headline as of late.

Yet to sign a new contract, the right-back is currently on course to leave as a free agent at the end of the season where Real Madrid will reportedly be waiting with open arms in a major blow for Liverpool.

With that said, it's not just potential outgoings who are stealing the headlines at Anfield this month. According to Caught Offside, Liverpool are now plotting a move to sign Enzo Millot from vFB Stuttgart this month in a deal that Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City have also reportedly set their sights on.

The attacking midfielder, who can also play in a deeper role and on the right-hand side, is enjoying an excellent season in Germany, scoring eight goals and assisting a further five in all competitions. Now, such form may yet have earned the Frenchman the biggest move of his career yet, with his transfer value skyrocketing 500% from €7m to €42m in the space of the last 18 months.

"Fantastic" Millot suits Slot's system

Just as Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones have benefitted from the more advanced midfield role in Slot's system, Millot could yet arrive to hand the Dutchman another impressive number 10 to work with. The 22-year-old has already earned plenty of praise throughout an impressive season too, including from Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig who described him as "fantastic" and "criminally underrated".

What should also add another incentive to Liverpool's pursuit is the fact that they could deal title rivals Arsenal a frustrating blow by winning the race to sign Millot this month or, indeed, in the summer transfer window.