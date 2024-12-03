Liverpool are reportedly readying a mammoth offer to sign a La Liga star in 2025 as they look to build a dynasty under Arne Slot in a move that will raise a few eyebrows at Anfield.

Liverpool facing uncertain summer

Despite the excellent early form Liverpool have found, there is an underlying tension at Anfield as the Premier League season reaches the quarter mark.

That comes thanks to all of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk being out of contract at the end of the 24/25 campaign, meaning that all three can enter into pre-contract talks with other clubs as early as next month.

Van Dijk appears to be the closest to agreeing fresh terms, but there remains concern that one or both of Salah or Alexander-Arnold could leave for free amid interest from across world football. Speaking after the 3-2 win over Southampton, Salah did little to downplay speculation, admitting that he was "more out than in" at Anfield as things stand.

"We are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club .I’m probably more out than in.”

He added: “You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this but in the end it is not in my hands."

The Athletic have since reported that "Salah would accept a new one-year contract at Liverpool but is growing increasingly exasperated at the club’s handling of negotiations", with no contract having been forthcoming.

Should he and Alexander-Arnold both depart, it would prompt a shake-up at Anfield, and it seems that the Reds are already ready to splash the cash to make that happen.

Liverpool ready £60m+ offer for midfielder

That comes as reports in Spain claim that Liverpool are now ready to offer "close to 80 million euros" [£66m] to sign Athletic Club midfielder Oihan Sancet in 2025. The Reds have had no problem scoring goals so far this season, with 46 in their 20 games across all competitions, but Sancet's arrival would add yet more firepower to Arne Slot's ranks.

Dubbed "an absolute phenom of a footballer" in April by LaLiga analyst LaLiga Systems on X, Sancet is on course for his best goalscoring season, having netted seven times already this campaign alongside red hot teammate Nico Williams, who is also linked with the Reds.

Oihan Sancet vs Dominik Szoboszlai (Domestic leagues) Oihan Sancet Dominik Szoboszlai Appearances 12 13 Goals 7 1 Assists 0 2 Shot creating actions per 90 2.93 3.69 Progressive passes per 90 4.59 4.17

That has caught the eye of Liverpool, with the report claiming that the Reds "seem willing to take a firm step with an offer close to 80 million euros to secure his services", because they "see Sancet as a player who can bring dynamism and quality to the midfield".

Still just 24-years-old, Sancet would certainly be a signing for the future as well as the present, but his arrival would likely force an exit among Arne Slot's ranks, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Harvey Elliot and Curtis Jones all already fighting it out for two spots in midfield on Merseyside.