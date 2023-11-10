Highlights Liverpool's youth setup has impressed with stars like Trent Alexander-Arnold, and now the club is eyeing another promising addition.

Gray, a standout player for Leeds United at just 17 years old, could provide valuable depth in Liverpool's midfield and even fill in at right-back.

Despite a massive price tag, Liverpool's interest in Gray is unsurprising given his impressive performances and potential for the future.

Though Liverpool would have been disappointed to miss out on a place in the Champions League last season, the Europa League has at least offered them the opportunity to send opportunities the way of a number of youth stars. Jurgen Klopp has handed starts to the likes of Ben Doak, Jarell Quansah and Luke Chambers in a glimpse of just how impressive the Reds' youth setup is. All three players will be aiming to follow in the footsteps of Trent Alexander-Arnold by going from the youth sides to starring in some of Anfield's greatest moments.

Those in Merseyside always have an eye on future options, be it from the academy or elsewhere, and the summer transfer window could see them land yet another promising star for the future of Klopp's side.

Liverpool transfer news

Whilst the focus was rightly on the here and now in Liverpool's squad during the summer transfer window, as Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch all arrived, the Reds now have the opportunity to build on that foundation of players in a revamped midfield. Instead of being forced to rebuild from scratch in the middle of the park, Liverpool could add options for the future, including one particular Championship gem.

According to The Daily Mail, Liverpool are lining up a £40m+ bid for Archie Gray, who has been the surprise package at Leeds United this season. The academy graduate has been at the forefront of Daniel Farke's side, featuring in all but one of the Yorkshire club's 17 games in all competitions and starting in 14 of those. At just 17-years-old, he has taken Elland Road by storm.

Reportedly valued closer to £50m, Gray's current contract is set to expire in 2025, which could hand Leeds a major blow if they fail to cash in or agree a contract extension in the next year or so.

Liverpool lining up bid for "unbelievable" Gray

Given how young he is and how impressive he has been for Leeds this season, Liverpool's interest in Gray comes as little surprise. The Reds already have young players such as Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones featuring in their Premier League midfield most weeks, and adding one more young talent in the middle of the park would hand Klopp an ideal trio for the future. Gray's ability to slot in at right-back could also make him an invaluable asset for Klopp, who could do with a player who possesses similar traits to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The teenager has earned plenty of deserved praise this season, including from Leeds boss Daniel Farke, who said via Leeds Live: "He's blessed with unbelievable endurance and this helps. I got the feeling with an outstanding performance at Millwall and we need his endurance and physicality also during this game.

"Was hoping perhaps in the second half to bring a bit more perhaps a bit more creative player like Kamara or perhaps he also Ilia Gruev in for him but once we went on the under load we needed also his physicality and ability to close down the gaps. Was lots of shifting and lots of running was especially against the ball, he was pretty pretty important during this period."