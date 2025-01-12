Liverpool are now preparing a bid worth £97.5m for a "world-class" forward, and Darwin Nunez could be used as a makeweight in a swap deal, according to a report.

Nunez could be set for Anfield exit

Nunez has had plenty of chances to prove himself at Anfield, and while there have been promising signs from time to time, he has struggled to justify his huge price tag.

As such, it appears as though the Uruguayan's time on Merseyside could be coming to an end, with FSG now reportedly willing to accept a £60m offer.

The Reds have also started looking at replacements for the 25-year-old, with it recently being revealed that Napoli's Victor Osimhen is high up the list of targets.

During the January transfer window, Arne Slot has been looking at different ways to get unwanted players off the books, with Federico Chiesa's future at Anfield also in doubt. It has been reported that Chiesa could be used as part of a swap deal to sign Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, following the Italian's poor start to life in the Premier League.

However, according to new reports from Spain, Liverpool are now preparing a bid worth £97.5m for Kvaratskhelia, combining a transfer fee with a player swap, with Nunez potentially being sent to Napoli as part of the deal.

At the moment, Paris Saint-Germain are leading the race for the forward's signature and have agreed terms with the player, but the Reds' proposal could put them in a good position to get a deal done.

Napoli have stalled in negotiations over a new deal for the 23-year-old, meaning he could be on the move in the summer transfer window, and there is no shortage of interest, with Manchester United and Chelsea also keen.

Liverpool's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Brentford (a) January 18th Ipswich (h) January 25th AFC Bournemouth (a) February 1st Wolverhampton Wanderers (h) February 16th Manchester City (a) February 23rd

Kvaratskhelia performing at the highest level

The Georgia international has been a key player for Napoli over the course of a number of seasons, and he has continued to play an important role in his side's title pursuit this season.

In 17 Serie A outings, the winger has bagged five goals and three assists, and he is ranked as the Italian side's second-best performing player, with an average WhoScored match rating of 7.12.

Kvaratskhelia also played a key role for his national side in Euro 2024 last summer, with talkSPORT's David Tanner lauding him as "world-class", leading Georgia to the round of 16 for the first time.

Nunez's move to Liverpool has simply not worked out, so it makes sense to include him in a deal for Kvaratskhelia, although it may be wiser to use Chiesa as a makeweight, given that he is showing even fewer encouraging signs than the Uruguayan.

The former Juventus man has made just one appearance in the Premier League, and a goal against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup is unlikely to buy him much time to show further signs of improvement.