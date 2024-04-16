Liverpool are reportedly preparing to table an offer of over £50m for an "intelligent" player this summer, with Real Madrid also interested in signing him.

Liverpool transfer news

It is soon to be a busy period at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp's shock departure as manager meaning a perfect replacement has to come in. Sporting CP boss Ruben Anorim is the obvious favourite to take charge, but former Bayern Munich leader Niko Kovac has also emerged as a new option.

Away from the managerial situation, new signings will also be needed, not to mention individuals who best suit the next manager's playing style. If Amorim does come in, he could reportedly take Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres with him to Liverpool, although rivals Manchester United are also interested in beating them to his signature.

Similarly, Goncalo Inacio is another much-linked option for the Reds, as he continues to shine at the heart of Sporting's defence. He could now even be available for as little as £40m this summer, which would be an added boost.

Xabi Alonso was previously a front-runner to be the new manager at Anfield, and while that now won't be the case, one of his Bayer Leverkusen stars, Alejandro Grimaldo, has also emerged as a reported target for Liverpool. The left wing-back has played a major role in his team's Bundesliga title success this season, scoring nine goals and registering 12 assists in the competition.

Liverpool readying offer for Real Madrid target

According to a report from Spain, Liverpool are readying an offer of €60m (£51.2m) offer for Real Sociedad ace Takefusa Kubo this summer, having been linked with him in the recent post.

They face stiff competition from Real Madrid, however, with the La Liga giants considering snapping up their former player in front of the Merseysiders. The report says that the Reds are in "attack mode" for the winger/midfielder, as Michael Edwards is clearly not messing around since his return to Anfield as CEO of Football, having already made boardroom appointments like Richard Hughes.

Kubo could be a great signing for Liverpool in the summer transfer window, with the 22-year-old attacker registering 10 goal contributions (seven goals and three assists) in La Liga this season. He has also been hailed by former United midfielder Shinji Kagawa, who said: "He’s a very good player. He already speaks Spanish because he was at the Barcelona academy for a bit and this is helping him a lot now.

"I think he can play well for Real Madrid. He has a very good chance [of succeeding in Spain]. He’s left-footed and very intelligent on the pitch. He always makes the right decision at the right time."

Not only that, but Kubo has also been likened to none other than Lionel Messi, which is the ultimate praise for any footballer, considering he is widely seen as the greatest player in the history of the game.

Predominantly a right-sided attacking player, the Sociedad man could be looked at as a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, but his versatility also allows him to shine centrally and on the left.