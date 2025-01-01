Looking to add what is already a stacked frontline, Liverpool are now reportedly prioritising a move to sign an attacking reinforcement worth as much as £71m for Arne Slot in 2025.

Liverpool transfer news

It should be an interesting month for the Reds, with the January transfer window open and the chance for Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold to negotiate pre-contract agreements with other clubs ahead of the summer now underway. And whilst those at Anfield are confident that Salah and Van Dijk will stay put, recent reports indicate that Alexander-Arnold may well be destined for Real Madrid.

In what is currently set to be a major blow, Liverpool will be left to pick themselves up and replace their vice-captain, be that through the emerging Conor Bradley or by looking towards the transfer market and options such as Jeremie Frimpong. Meanwhile, away from the backline, they've also set their sights on an attacking addition.

According to TeamTalk, Liverpool are now prioritising signing Marcus Thuram and see the Inter Milan forward - who has a release clause worth a hefty €85m (£71m) - as their top target in the attacking department.

Thuram has reportedly emerged as an option amid Darwin Nunez's continued struggles under Arne Slot. The big-money forward has scored just four times under the Dutchman and has, as a result, fallen down the pecking order to the point that the Reds are reportedly open to selling the Uruguayan.

If the right offer allows those at Anfield to turn their attention towards Thuram, then there's no doubt that Slot would be getting an instant upgrade on his struggling striker.

"Intelligent" Thuram would be instant upgrade on Nunez

If Nunez's struggles were not already clear for all to see, the fact that Slot has preferred Luis Diaz - a natural winger - in the leading role rather than the former Benfica forward should paint quite the picture.

Opting for a more controlled approach under Slot, Nunez has proved to be an erratic player on more than one occasion since joining Liverpool and is struggling more than ever as a result. Now into his third season, the excuse of waiting for a player to settle is no longer available for the forward to cling onto and Thuram's arrival would undoubtedly leave the Anfield door open for an exit.

League stats 24/25 (via Fbref) Darwin Nunez Marcus Thuram Starts 7 17 Goals 2 12 Expected Goals 2.5 6.6 Assists 2 3

Described as "intelligent" by analyst Ben Mattinson, Thuram is a controlled finisher where Nunez has proven to be an unreliable option. Whilst there will be concerns that, at 27 years old, his best is not yet to come, Liverpool would be wise to welcome a striker at the top of his game.