Potentially rewarding Arne Slot for the fantastic start that he's made to life in charge at Anfield, Liverpool and Michael Edwards are now reportedly plotting a move to sign a midfielder who has a release clause as high as £126m.

Liverpool transfer news

There were plenty of concerns surrounding Liverpool's lack of business in the summer transfer window, with Edwards and Richard Hughes left waiting for the opportunity to sign a defensive midfielder which never came after Martin Zubimendi's shock U-turn.

Instead, the Reds turned their attention towards Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa in two unexpected deals which failed to strengthen the glaring weakness at the base of Slot's midfield, which only increased concerns.

However, the new manager soon silenced those doubts with an act of genius by deploying Ryan Gravenberch in the No 6 role and watching the former Ajax man arguably play the best football of his career ever since.

But at just 22 years old, Gravenberch perhaps shouldn't take full responsibility at the heart of the Reds' midfield, which is why those at Anfield could turn towards a target who knows all about life under Slot.

According to Correio da Manha in Portugal (via Paisley Gates), Edwards is now pushing to sign Orkun Kokcu from Benfica, who reportedly inserted an eye-watering €150m (£126m) release clause into the midfielder's current contract.

Clearly keen to keep hold of the Turkey international, Benfica may now face an uphill battle to prevent a reunion between Slot and Kokcu. The report also mentioned that the midfielder apparently wanted a move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Working with Kokcu at Feyenoord and picking up the Eredivisie together in 2022/23, Slot could be handed the perfect gift to reward an excellent start when 2025 arrives.

"Leader" Kokcu could complete Liverpool midfield

Whilst Gravenberch's recent form suggests that Liverpool's midfield is far from at crisis point these days, they could still do with one more option to complete Slot's side in the middle of the park.

Kokcu may well be the ideal choice on that front, given that he's worked under Slot in the past and is still just only 23 years old. Prising him away from Benfica will be difficult, but if the Reds find a way past his hefty release clause, they may well have their first signing of 2025 lined up.

Dubbed the Feyenoord "leader" during his time at the Dutch club by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Kokcu may yet get the chance to take that leadership to Anfield in the biggest move of his career to date.

Given that they're already thriving under Slot, adding another reinforcement - especially one he has worked with before - could even see Liverpool get better under the Dutchman.