Liverpool are believed to have made contact with a Premier League club over the availability of an "outstanding" player in January, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds continue to be linked with new signings, whether that be this month or the summer transfer window, and Napoli stars Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have both been mentioned as options. The Nigerian is on loan at Galatasaray currently, but a permanent move away from the Serie A giants is on the cards for both players if they cannot find a way to extend their contracts.

Another report has claimed that Liverpool have submitted an offer for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, having been backed to sign him in 2022, prior to him opting to join the La Liga giants instead.

The Reds are thought to be plotting a move for Bayern Munich ace Joshua Kimmich, too, with the German now into the final six months of his contract there. He is able to sign a pre-contract agreement elsewhere this month, but could seal a move away in the coming weeks, in order for his club to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

There are also players who could leave Liverpool in the near future, one of whom is youngster Ben Doak, with the winger out on loan at Middlesbrough this season. The club need to weigh up if they see him as a big part of their future or want to cash in on him.

According to Galetti on X, Liverpool have "asked" for fresh information on Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes, as have a number of other Premier League clubs.

The Reds may be well-stocked in midfield currently, but signing a true defence-minded option in that role could be ideal, giving the squad even more balance moving forward and offering an alternative to the smoothness of Ryan Gravenberch.

In the £30,000-a-month Gomes, Liverpool could have the perfect option there, with Danny Murphy lauding him and Mario Lemina's relationship in the middle of the park last year: "The defensive work in central midfield is something that goes unnoticed sometimes, but you can't win matches in the Premier League unless your midfielders do the hard yards and the dirty bits and they did it brilliantly. The pair of them, outstanding."

At 23, Gomes is also a young player who should only continue to develop as he gets older, becoming even more mature and polished sitting in front of the defence.

Related PL club want him: Liverpool face their own Palmer disaster with "magic" ace This Liverpool player has been linked with an exit and it would be a disaster for Slot's project.

This season, the Brazilian has started 19 Premier League games for Wolves, averaging 3.2 tackles per game in the competition, which is more than any Liverpool player, with Alexis Mac Allister (3.0) leading the way.