As Arne Slot looks to make an instant impact, Liverpool are now reportedly ready to pay the discounted price set for a summer transfer target who can eventually replace Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds are yet to make their first move in the summer window, with Slot seemingly keen to judge his squad throughout pre-season before coming to a conclusion on just what he needs to get off to a perfect start in Merseyside. That hasn't stopped the likes of Anthony Gordon from stealing the headlines, of course, with the Newcastle winger heavily linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

Although it remains to be seen whether the boyhood Liverpool fan will realise his dream move this summer, the Reds could certainly do with such a winger after their attack faltered at the business end of the campaign last time out. What's more, dealing Newcastle United a frustrating blow in the process should only add to Liverpool's potential desire to secure a deal.

It's not just their attacking options that could receive a boost, however. It's been long reported this summer that the Reds are interested in Lille defender Leny Yoro, with their opening bid reportedly rejected by the French club to end any hope of securing his signature up until now.

According to Sport, via Paisley Gates, Liverpool are now ready to pay the discounted price set by Lille for Yoro, which could see them land a deal worth just €60m (£51m) in the coming months. The 18-year-old reportedly had an initial price tag of €100m (£85m) to make things difficult for those at Anfield, but is now well within range of their financial capabilities.

Whilst the price tag is no longer an issue, however, Yoro's preference is. The young star still reportedly favours a move to Real Madrid this summer in what could prove to be the obstacle that stops Liverpool in their tracks.

"Complete" Yoro can eventually replace Van Dijk

At 32 years old, Van Dijk remains one of the best central defenders in the world, but the time will come sooner rather than later when he begins to edge past his peak, forcing Liverpool to act. And there aren't many candidates around European football better placed to be next in line for Liverpool's defensive throne than Yoro. At just 18 years old, the Frenchman has the potential to step into the Dutchman's Anfield role.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Leny Yoro Virgil van Dijk Progressive Carries 8 32 Progressive Passes 32 200 Interceptions 36 39 Ball Recoveries 124 170

Yoro stepped up for Lille last season to earn interest from the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid. It's now with a big move that the teenager can match the likes of Van Dijk on the ball in a crucial stage in his development.

Earning plenty of fans around European football, Yoro received impressive praise from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who described the central defender as "complete". Available for a discounted price, it could yet be Liverpool who benefit from that "complete" profile.