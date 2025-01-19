Liverpool are now seriously interested in signing an "incredible" £60m Premier League star, according to a report.

Slot's side setting the pace

The Reds secured a dramatic late victory away at Brentford on Saturday, with Darwin Nunez's quick-fire double securing an important three points in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal dropped two points despite going two goals up against Aston Villa later in the day, making the victory even sweeter for Arne Slot's side, who are now six points clear at the top of the table, with a game in hand at their disposal.

Things are certainly looking up for Liverpool, but FSG are still tasked with securing the long-term futures of three of their star players, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah yet to commit to new deals.

With reports suggesting Salah is now on the verge of signing for Al-Hilal, the Reds may have to step up their pursuit of a replacement over the next few months - and they have now identified a potential target.

According to a report from Rousing The Kop, Liverpool are now seriously interested in signing Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo in the summer, having been impressed by his performances in the Premier League this season.

A January exit is not on the cards, but the Merseyside club are now closely monitoring the situation ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, FSG may have to break the bank to get a deal done, as the Bees are set to hold out for a fee of £50-60m for the forward.

The Reds are not the only Premier League side vying for Mbeumo's signature, as Newcastle United and Arsenal are also holding interest, which could drive his price up further.

Mbeumo could be a fantastic signing

The Brentford star received high praise from reporter Dom Smith earlier this season, who suggested he has played a vital role in the Bees' impressive form this season.

The Cameroon international has notched 13 goals and three assists in 22 Premier League outings this season, having made year-on-year improvements since making his top-flight breakthrough in the 2021/22 campaign.

Season Appearances Goals Assists 2021-22 35 4 7 2022-23 38 9 8 2023-24 25 9 6 2024-25 22 13 3 *Premier League only

At 25 years old, the France-born winger could now be ready to take the next step in his career by signing for one of the Premier League's top clubs, so it is promising news that Liverpool are in the race for his signature.

However, FSG's main priority should be to extend Salah's stay at Anfield, as the Egyptian will be almost impossible to replace.