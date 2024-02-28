Whilst Liverpool struggled with injuries, their academy stepped up at the most important moment to play a part in their last-gasp victory over Chelsea to win the Carabao Cup final. And now, the Reds could be about to add to their list of impressive youngsters in the form of a South American gem.

Liverpool transfer news

By the time that Virgil van Dijk rose highest to head home Kostas Tsimikas' corner in the 118th minute, Liverpool had as many as six academy graduates on the pitch. Jarell Quansah, Bobby Clark, Jayden Danns, James McConnell, Harvey Elliott and Caoimhin Kelleher all shared the celebrations in what is an ultimate reflection of the legacy that Jurgen Klopp leaves behind.

That said, it's not just in their own academy that Liverpool can find gems for the future. With a new era set to begin when Klopp departs at the end of the season, the Reds could turn their attention towards reinforcements from elsewhere. And that includes South America - a place where the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo have emerged to star in the Premier League.

Whilst Brighton & Hove Albion were the initial benefactors of Mac Allister and Caicedo, it could be the Reds who next reap the rewards, cutting out the Brighton-shape middle man. According to Brazilian media, Liverpool have sent representatives to Brazil to hold talks with Luis Guilherme and his agent, with a bid now expected in the coming days.

After initial reports suggested that Liverpool were in pole position to land Palmeiras' 18-year-old, those at Anfield are seemingly pushing ahead with their deal, which could cost around €35m (£30m), despite the midfielder's reported €55m (£47m) release clause. A player for the future, Guilherme may quickly prove to be a bargain buy for the Reds.

"Fast" Guilherme can spearhead next Liverpool era

As Liverpool prepare for life without Klopp, they could yet turn to Xabi Alonso with reports indicating that contact has already been made ahead of potentially welcoming the Bayer Leverkusen boss. If it is to be the Spaniard, then his 3-4-2-1 system, which uses two advanced midfielders, will shape Liverpool's direction when it comes to incomings this summer. And that's where Guilherme would come in.

The young Brazilian - an advanced midfielder who can also play as a winger - could thrive in the role that Alonso has used to get the best out of Florian Wirtz this season to hand Liverpool an instant star.

The teenager certainly has his fans in Brazil too, with Transfermarkt Area Manager Brazil Marcos Watts saying via Transfermarkt: “Luis Guilherme highlights the success of Palmeiras’ youth academy. Only 17, he is already capable of being influential as a no.10 in Brazil’s Série A and is also capable of playing as a winger. He is one of Brazil’s biggest talents.

“He is very fast—both physically but also mentally—and has an excellent left foot. If he keeps developing along the same path, then he is more than capable of becoming a top player in Europe. I think there is a chance he could become the future no.10 of the Seleção.”