Liverpool are believed to be "super confident" of completing the signing of a "fantastic" player in the summer transfer window, with a £65m deal possible.

Liverpool transfer news

With Euro 2024 done and dusted, attention is now more likely to turn to transfers, with Arne Slot no doubt desperate to bring in new players who can aid his start to life at Anfield.

Two England players who have been linked with summer moves to Liverpool are Marc Guehi and Anthony Gordon, both of whom have been a part of their Euro 2024 journey this summer. The former is a boyhood Reds supporter, but Newcastle United are thought to be desperate to keep hold of him.

It has also been claimed that the Merseysiders have made progress in their efforts to sign Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio, with a £52m transfer mooted. Centre-back additions are vital, with Slot's squad looking slightly light in that area, and the Portuguese could be a perfect addition.

Eberechi Eze has been mentioned as a possible target for Liverpool, too, should Slot feel that the Crystal Palace star could be an upgrade on Luis Diaz out on the left-hand side.

Liverpool believe they could sign "fantastic" ace

According to a fresh claim from TEAMtalk, Liverpool are "super confident" of completing the signing of Guehi in the summer transfer window, with the Crystal Palace and England defender a wanted man after impressing at the Euros.

The Reds are "set to ramp up their pursuit" of the 23-year-old, with sources close to the club saying they "know what they need to do" to get their man. He is valued at £65m by the Eagles.

Guehi's rise in recent months has been huge, considering he has gone from being a good Premier League player to arguably England's most consistent performer at Euro 2024.

The 23-year-old filled in expertly alongside John Stones, playing a big role in the Three Lions reaching the final, with an average of 2.2 aerial duel wins and two clearances per game. He also completed 93.5% of his passes, while Kyle Walker has heaped praise on him.

"Marc, I thought he was fantastic. He didn't put foot wrong and hopefully that has got his feelings right now and settle the nerves a little bit, and we can form a good partnership along that back line."

For these reasons, it is easy to see why Guehi would be a good signing for Liverpool, with his age meaning he could even be looked at as an option to eventually lead the defence when 33-year-old Virgil van Dijk eventually departs.

That being said, the Dutchman is also a left-sided centre-back, so fitting both he and Guehi into the team from the off may not be easy, which could suggest a right-sided signing makes more sense currently, unless one of the players wants to change sides.

There is also a risk that the Palace man's performances this summer could actually lead to him being over-priced, so it is important that Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are convinced that he is their top target.