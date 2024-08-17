With just two weeks left until the transfer window slams shut, Liverpool now reportedly want to make an Olympic medalist the first signing of the Arne Slot era.

The Reds have been the quietest club in Europe's top five leagues this summer, so far failing to sign a single reinforcement. It looked for a moment as though Martin Zubimendi would end that drought, only for the Spaniard to steal the headlines by changing his mind and opting to stay put at boyhood club Real Sociedad.

Slot recently spoke about the midfielder and Liverpool's pursuit of fresh faces, saying via The Evening Standard: "I've said many times already that our squad is really strong and it's not so easy to find players who can help us or improve the squad.

"Zubimendi was one of them to be fair, but he decided not to come. We go forward with the ones we have. [Wataru] Endo did well in pre-season. We're in a good place.

“[Sporting director] Richard [Hughes] is trying to strengthen the squad. Zubimendi decided not to come, we did every effort. If a player decides not to come then it's obvious he's not coming.”

Now, reports suggest that one of the areas Hughes is attempting to strengthen is the current Anfield defence. According to L'equipe, Liverpool now want to sign Adrien Truffert from Stade Rennais after the left-back enjoyed a solid summer, winning the silver medal for France at the Paris Olympics, missing out on gold up against Spain.

The Reds aren't the only side interested, however, with Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest all reportedly eyeing moves to sign the 22-year-old this month.

Andy Robertson, now 30 years old and criticised for his performance at Ipswich on Saturday, won't go on forever, and signing a young replacement would represent the type of squad planning that Liverpool have so desperately lacked in recent years.

"Unreal" Truffert can become Robertson heir

With doubts over Owen Beck's future and Kostas Tsimikas often struggling to replicate Robertson's quality, Truffert could emerge to become a solid piece of business from Liverpool, should they turn their interest into a solid move this month. Just 22 years old, the Frenchman has all the time in the world to step into Slot's squad and learn from one of the best in Robertson, before eventually taking the starting place.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Adrien Truffert Andy Robertson Key Passes 19 62 Tackles Won 21 24 Ball Recoveries 116 104 Assists 2 2

Crucially matching Robertson off the ball, Truffert certainly has plenty of potential and potential that Liverpool should play a large part in unlocking. Described as "unreal" by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the Olympic medalist wouldn't steal the same headlines that Zubimendi would have, but he'd arguably be of similar importance in the long term.

As the Premier League season gets going and the Reds remain without a single incoming, Truffert could quickly become one to watch, having shown all the hallmarks of a player that those at Anfield should be looking at in the next two weeks.