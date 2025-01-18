Liverpool now want to sign an "astonishing" £119k-p/w winger to replace Mohamed Salah, with Arne Slot believed to be a big fan, according to a report.

Salah's future in major doubt

Salah has repeatedly made it clear that he is unhappy Liverpool chiefs have been unable to match his contract demands so far, and it is starting to look increasingly likely the Egyptian could leave Anfield at the end of the season.

There have been widespread reports stating that a move to Saudi Arabia is now edging closer to completion, much to the discontent of Jurgen Klopp. The former Reds boss said: “I hope he stays.

“He’s the biggest striker Liverpool have had in modern times. Obviously there were other really good strikers. He’s a fantastic player, a fantastic human being, an outstanding athlete. The best ambassador your country could have. I hope he stays at Liverpool.”

With Salah's future still up in the air, Slot has started to look at potential replacements for the summer, and reports from Spain have now detailed there is a new name on the shortlist.

The Reds are said to have been monitoring Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz for months, given that Salah is likely to leave at the end of the campaign, but there will be competition for his signature from some of Europe's top clubs.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also credited with an interest in Diaz, and the former's strong relationship with Real Madrid could give them the edge in transfer negotiations.

Slot has reportedly identified the Morocco international as the perfect signing to replace Salah, given that he is a skilful and creative winger, and the report makes it clear the player himself could be interested in the move.

Diaz impressing in Serie A and La Liga

The "astonishing" Real Madrid forward has put in some impressive performances since establishing himself as a key first-team player for AC Milan in the 2020-21 season.

Season League appearances Goals Assists 2020-21 27 4 4 2021-22 31 3 3 2022-23 33 6 7 2023-24 31 8 7 2024-25 14 2 2

The £119k-per-week star's attacking numbers may not be on the same level as Salah, but he has found starts hard to come by this season, given how stacked the Real Madrid attack is, particularly since the arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

When the former AC Milan man has been given the nod this season, he has put in some solid displays, scoring and completing two dribbles in the 4-2 victory against Sevilla in La Liga last month.

That said, Liverpool's priority should be to agree a new contract with Salah, rather than finding a replacement, as it will be extremely difficult to find any player capable of matching the 32-year-old's attacking numbers in the Premier League.