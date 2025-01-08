Liverpool have watched an "exciting" winger "several times" ahead of a potential move at some point in 2025, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Mohamed Salah's future still in doubt

Mohamed Salah's future at Anfield is very much up in the air, with the Egyptian giving indications that he is not close to signing a new deal to extend his stay on Merseyside beyond the end of the season.

When asked whether this is his final season with the Reds, the 32-year-old said: "So far, yes. It's the last six months. There is no progress there. We are far away from any progress. So, we just need to wait and see."

However, both Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville remain confident the forward will remain at Anfield beyond the end of the current campaign.

That said, it is still far from a certainty, so Liverpool may have to start looking at new forwards for the summer, and they are believed to be plotting a move for Feyenoord attacker Anis Hadj Moussa, who they are said to be watching closely.

Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo is also of interest to Arne Slot, following the Cameroonian's impressive first half of the Premier League season, although there will be competition from Newcastle United, who could be willing to pay £50m to get a deal done this month.

In truth, the Reds will be desperate for Salah to stay, as he will be nigh-on impossible to replace, but Romano has now dropped a new update on a winger Liverpool could look to sign in 2025.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the transfer expert said: "My understanding is that, from Borussia Dortmund, they can feel that in 2025, probably summer more than January, it's going to be difficult to keep Jamie Bynoe-Gittens at the club, because the interest from Premier League clubs is more than strong.

"Several times, scouts from Liverpool, scouts from Chelsea and more clubs have been in attendance to follow Jamie Bynoe-Gittens' progress at Borussia Dortmund."

Gittens impressing in Germany

Although Jamie Gittens came through the youth ranks at Manchester City, he has followed a similar path to Jude Bellingham by choosing to make a name for himself with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

This season has undoubtedly been the 20-year-old's best to date, proving he has what it takes to compete at the highest level by scoring four goals in the Champions League, and he has five goals and four assists in 15 Bundesliga outings.

Lauded as "exciting" by journalist Josh Bunting, the young Englishman, who can play on both wings, is a top prospect, so it is exciting news that Liverpool are in the race for his signature.

However, a deal would not be cheap, as Gittens is believed to be valued at €100m (£83m) by his current club, so the Reds will need to be certain he is capable of becoming a world-class player before orchestrating a move.