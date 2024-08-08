Whilst their pursuit of Martin Zubimendi continues to steal the headlines, Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a move to sign an alternative option worth just £21m this summer.

After a quiet two months, Liverpool's transfer window came to life with links to Zubimendi this week. Reports indicated that the Reds were exploring a deal for the Real Sociedad midfielder, before that exploration turned into confidence in pursuit of his signature. Now, Liverpool must continue their negotiations which could end with them triggering his reported €60m (£51m) release clause.

If those at Anfield do fail in their pursuit of the Euro 2024 winner, meanwhile, with Sociedad reportedly looking to convince their star to stay put, it looks unlikely to stop their search for a new defensive midfielder. Reports suggest that an alternative option has even already been scouted.

According to GiveMeSport, Liverpool are weighing up a move to sign Morten Frendrup this summer after scouting the Genoa midfielder and keeping him on their shortlist since the winter window in January. Compared to Zubimendi's £52m price-tag, the Genoa man is significantly cheaper too, with the Serie A club reportedly valuing him at just £21m.

Just 23 years old, the Dane wouldn't steal the same spotlight as Zubimendi, but for such a low price-tag in comparison, the Reds would still be getting a player who could solve Arne Slot's problem at the base of his midfield.

That said, at this stage, Zubimendi seems to be Liverpool's priority and Frendrup may be left waiting in the wings as an alternative option.

"Destroyer" Frendrup would be an upgrade on Endo

Despite an impressive debut season last time out, Wataru Endo was always unlikely to be the long-term solution to Liverpool's midfield problems, especially since he's already 31 years old. Instead, if it's not Zubimendi, that responsibility could fall the way of Frendrup before the end of the summer transfer window.

League stats 23/24 (via Fbref) Morten Frendrup Wataru Endo Martin Zubimendi Progressive Carries 36 10 34 Progressive Passes 105 101 152 Tackles Won 72 28 27 Ball Recoveries 197 108 169

Interestingly, Frendrup is a different type of midfielder than Zubimendi. Where the Spaniard is better on the ball and progresses play through his passing ability, the Dane is similar to Endo in that his better work comes off the ball, winning an impressive 72 tackles last season.

Described as a "high-quality midfield destroyer" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, signing Frendrup may see Liverpool choose to maintain their current midfield setup if they miss out on Zubimendi. That's arguably why it's crucial that Arne Slot does get the chance to work with the Sociedad man if he wants to implement his system to its best, which aims to pass teams into submission.