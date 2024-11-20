As Liverpool prepare for the worst, those at Anfield are now reportedly weighing up what could be a surprise choice to replace Virgil van Dijk when his contract expires next summer.

Liverpool transfer news

As well as things are going on the pitch - sitting top of the Premier League - there remains an elephant in the room casting a shadow over the Reds' recent success. As things stand, Liverpool are set to lose Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold all in free deals when their contracts come to an end next summer. It would be the ultimate disaster, there's no sugar-coating it and Anfield chiefs will be well aware of that.

That shadow comes at a time when things are even going to plan for Liverpool's best players on international duty. Curtis Jones scored and stole the show on his England debut against Greece, Caoimhin Kelleher's stocks have only risen and Andrew Robertson even found himself wheeling away in celebration after scoring the winner for Scotland against Poland.

Away from the action, however, it seems as though Liverpool have been preparing for the worst and turning their attention towards replacements for the big three, including their captain.

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool are now considering a surprise move to sign Fulham defender Joachim Andersen to replace Van Dijk next summer. Facing competition from Tottenham Hotspur, the Reds have reportedly placed the defender on their shortlist after his impressive campaign so far at Fulham to follow up years of leadership at the heart of Crystal Palace's backline.

Given that Fulham only just signed Andersen last summer for a reported £30m, it remains to be seen just how much the Cottagers will demand for their central defender should the Premier League's top six come swooping in next year.

"Outstanding" Andersen has earned big move

Andersen arguably wouldn't be the most popular choice to replace Van Dijk, with those at Anfield after a bigger star to complete such a task. But there's no denying that he ticks the box for Premier League experience and a player who has been ready to make a big move for some time. None of the top six took advantage last summer as Fulham swooped in, but Liverpool may well take hold of a second chance to sign the 28-year-old.

Premier League stats P90 24/25 (via FBref) Joachim Andersen Virgil van Dijk Progressive Passes 4.03 4 Tackles Won 0.52 0.27 Ball Recoveries 5.06 3 Starts 8 11

What's most impressive about the numbers is Andersen's passing. The Dane has managed to match one of the best in the league all the way in what would bode well if Liverpool decided to pursue his signature as a result of the Dutchman's exit.

The Fulham man has earned plenty of praise over the years, including from Roy Hodgson during his Crystal Palace days. The former manager said via the York Press: “I thought Joachim Andersen was the outstanding player today in our team and maybe the outstanding player on the field.

“I thought he was a colossus today, he won every header in both ends of the field and I thought he won every challenge he went into, he was a leader figure and he drove the team forward."