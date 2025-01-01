As the January transfer window swings open, Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on signing a new fullback who has a release clause worth just £29m this month.

Liverpool transfer news

Of course, away from incomings, it's another fullback in the form of Trent Alexander-Arnold who's been stealing the headlines this week with Real Madrid seemingly making their intentions clear. At this moment in time, it looks as though Liverpool will be able to fend off any interest from the Spanish giants regarding any January sale, but whether Alexander-Arnold signs a pre-contract agreement that will see him complete a summer move is now out of their hands.

Whilst it looks as though Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah could yet stay put and sign fresh Anfield deals, all signs are pointing to Madrid for Alexander-Arnold in what would be a major blow for Arne Slot's side.

As one fullback prepares to leave, however, another could arrive this month. According to reports in Spain, Liverpool are now willing to make a strategic move to sign Miguel Gutierrez, who has a release clause of just €35m (£29m) at La Liga side Girona.

Although the left-back would not solve Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold problem, he would put an end to their struggles down the opposite flank which have seen Andrew Robertson begin to fall away from his best form. Just 23 years old, Gutierrez would instantly make that role his own for years to come and solve what remains the only major issue in Slot's side.

"Phenomenal" Gutierrez would replace Robertson

With Real Madrid and Manchester United also reportedly interested in Gutierrez, there's no doubt that Liverpool will have to act fast if they want to secure the fullback's signature as early as this month. Dubbed "phenomenal" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, the Girona star very much looks like a player destined for the top of European football, which could yet end in a winter switch to Anfield.

Replacing Robertson at this stage should be among Liverpool's priorities too. The last thing that either party should want is for the Scot's struggles to become further exposed in similar fashion to Kyle Walker's at Manchester City.

Phasing an ageing player out of the side for the fresher Gutierrez should be the way forward for the Reds. With January underway, the Girona man will certainly be one to watch.