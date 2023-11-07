Liverpool will inevitably target new additions in 2024, having impressed thus far during the 2023/24 season after an industrial midfield rebuild in the summer, though still not quite at full throttle.

Jurgen Klopp's side's midfield issues were exposed against Luton Town last weekend, with a lack of specialist defensive options inhibiting a possible title charge, while Andy Robertson's injury several weeks ago has underscored the need for left-sided reinforcements on the backline.

The frontline is in better shape, but could still welcome some exciting young talent to enrich the ranks and maintain Liverpool's attacking fluency across multiple fronts, and a rising star appears to have been earmarked.

Liverpool transfer news - Assane Diao

According to reports in Spain, via Sport Witness, Real Betis winger Assane Diao is on Liverpool's radar after an impressive start to the season in LaLiga, though the Reds will face stiff competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea and Newcastle United.

The report mentions that the listed suitors have all made separate approaches over the past weeks, with Diao having 'dazzled' the Betis supporters with his electric displays.

Aged just 18, the Spain U21 international is reported to have a €30m (£26m) release clause embedded into his contract, with manager Manuel Pellegrini actively seeking to tie up fresh terms that will elevate that amount to €40m (£35m).

Assane Diao's style of play

Joining the Real Betis academy from Cadiz in 2021, Diao was originally slated for a central midfield role but maintained a level of attacking prowess that simply couldn't go unnoticed, prompting a move toward the left channel.

Having now scored four goals across his first ten professional appearances with his Spanish side, Diao is proving that decision right, possessing a natural eye for goal that has alerted the prestigious English clubs. Indeed, in total this term he has already found the net six times.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 2% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, the top 23% for successful take-ons, the top 18% for tackles, the top 11% for interceptions, the top 1% for blocks and the top 6% for aerial wins per 90.

So what does this mean? Diao's natural predatory instinct is highlighted, striking at an age-belying rate so far, and while his goalscoring steals the headlines, he is progressive and tenacious in his application across the park.

Such skills could be a welcome addition to Liverpool's attacking options, with Luis Diaz certainly of a similar mould in his barrelling, breakneck motions toward the byline, having scored four goals from nine starts this term to emphasise his effectiveness.

With his shooting skills, Diao could benefit immensely from a dynamic centre-forward such as Darwin Nunez beside him in the frontline, with the Uruguayan striker hailed as an “agent of chaos” by journalist Theo Squires for the kaleidoscope of offensive tools he brings to the table.

Having posted seven goals and four assists already this season, Nunez ranks among the top 11% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 18% for shot-creating actions and the top 6% for progressive carries per 90, emphasising his surging skills.

The £140k-per-week star is a dream for a rising talent of Diao's ilk to play alongside, and would only serve to enhance his skills on Merseyside.

Diao has been described as "sharp" and "intelligent" by journalist Josh Bunting and certainly looks to be a prospect worth investing in; given the riches Klopp possesses in an attacking regard already, he would find the perfect platform to continue his development at Anfield.