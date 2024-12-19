Liverpool, despite sitting top of the Premier League, top of the Champions League and advancing into the final four of the Carabao Cup, are still awaiting some much-needed news on the contract front.

Liverpool transfer news

Barring one slip-up against Nottingham Forest, Arne Slot's Liverpool side have been unstoppable so far this season and look on course for what they hope to be the first of many historic campaigns under the Dutchman. The quality within their squad and even outside of their strongest side was on full show once again against Southampton, as a much-changed Liverpool side sent the Saints packing in the Carabao Cup.

Amid such a successful season so far, however, a darkening contract cloud has continuously threatened to rain down on the Reds' campaign and disrupt what would be the ultimate first season without club legend Jurgen Klopp.

As things stand, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all set to leave as free agents at the end of the campaign. And whilst reports have been more positive regarding Salah and Van Dijk's Anfield futures, those in Merseyside are still facing a nervous wait for good news on all three.

According to Caught Offside, FSG and Liverpool have now offered Alexander-Arnold a contract worth £7.1m more per year than his current Anfield deal, which is worth a reported £9.4m-a-year.

As per Caught Offside, the talented right-back has been offered a deal worth €20m-a-year (£16.5m-a-year) in the hope that he will finally put pen to paper and end any concerns over his future.

Even after such an offer, however, Liverpool are still reportedly unsure whether he will be tempted into joining European giants Real Madrid, who are planning a January meeting with the right-back to discuss a potential summer move.

Liverpool must end Alexander-Arnold uncertainty

In the middle of a title race and in their first season of what they will hope to be an era full of success under Slot, Liverpool need to get their answers from Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah before their contract talks dominate the headlines and distract away from their pursuit of glory. The last thing any dressing room needs is an unanswered question on the future of a star player, let alone three.

The case of Alexander-Arnold seems particularly uncertain, but he too must come to a decision sooner rather than later. Either he stays put at Liverpool and becomes one of the highest-earners at the club before cementing his legacy as a true Anfield great, or he chooses the life of a Galactico and the chance to create undeniable history. It's quite the choice, to say the least.

As for Liverpool, they must at least plan for the worst. The likes of Jeremie Frimpong have already been mentioned in recent weeks and the Reds must be prepared to make their move for the Bayer Leverkusen man or, indeed, an alternative option to replace Alexander-Arnold at the end of the season.