The new season is just over a week away, but the wait goes on for those of a Liverpool persuasion, with no new signings having arrived to bolster Arne Slot's squad.

That delay may have alarm bells ringing among supporters, yet taking a measured approach to the market should be celebrated rather than condemned, with the Dutchman also afforded adequate time to assess those already at his disposal.

A key issue to resolve for the ex-Feyenoord boss will be the make-up of his midfield unit, with the aim to try and replicate the golden trio of Jurgen Klopp's time in charge, in the form of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Gini Wijnaldum.

Filling the Brazilian's void in the number six berth may be the priority this summer - as David Ornstein has alluded to - yet the Reds may also have the chance to finally fill the shoes of Slot's compatriot, Wijnaldum, in that box-to-box role at Anfield.

Liverpool's search for a midfielder

According to journalist Dean Jones - speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras podcast - the Merseysiders have reportedly been "offered" the chance to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder, Manu Kone, with "four or five" Premier League clubs also in the mix.

That follows a prior report from transfer insider Graeme Bailey, who revealed that the 23-year-old could be up for grabs for as little as £20m, with just two years left on his existing deal in Germany.

The promising Frenchman - who is currently part of Thierry Henry's Olympic squad - was previously touted as a target for Klopp and co last summer, albeit with the club eventually bringing in the quartet of Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Why Manu Kone would be a good signing

As noted above, the Anfield giants did overhaul the midfield ranks a year ago, yet there is still that nagging feeling that another addition is needed, particularly to help fill the void in front of the back four.

Kone can operate in that pivot, number six role, although his strengths perhaps lie in more of a box-to-box role, having been described as a "one-man army" in the centre of the park by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

As U23 scout Antonio Mango has also noted, the former Toulouse man is an "energetic, hard working counter pressing midfielder" who "likes to get in the faces of the opposition", showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 18% among his peers in Europe's top five leagues for tackles made per 90.

It is that relentless nature which could ensure he is the perfect heir to Wijnaldum, rather than Fabinho, with the one-time Newcastle United man having regularly been lauded for his "immense" work rate - as per pundit Paul Merson - during his five-year stay on Merseyside.

Wijnaldum's final PL season in numbers (2020/21) 38 games (34 starts) 2 goals 0 assists 1 'big chance' created 93% pass accuracy 0.6 key passes per game 1.3 tackles & interceptions per game 51% total duels won 5.7 possession lost per game Stats via Sofascore

Part of the side that claimed Premier League and Champions League glory under Klopp, among other honours, the 33-year-old was arguably the "perfect midfielder" - as per Klopp - having offered that all-action presence in the side.

Much like Wijnaldum - who registered 38 goals and assists in 237 games for the club - Kone also has the ability to impact proceedings in the final third, scoring twice and registering two assists in all competitions last term.

More impressively, however, is the fact that the Gladbach ace also ranks in the top 15% among his peers for progressive carries and the top 2% for successful take-ons per 90, further evidence of the link he can provide between defence and attack.

As such, Slot could well make a dream first signing by bringing the Frenchman into the fold, with his Wijnaldum-esque talents making him a perfect fit for life at Anfield.