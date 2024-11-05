Liverpool have been offered the chance to seal a "sensational" swap deal involving a current Reds player and a "complete" midfielder, according to a new transfer claim.

Latest Liverpool news

On Monday, finally some positive contract news emerged, with Fabizio Romano reporting that it is a "matter of time" until Ibrahima Konate signs a new deal at Anfield. While the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are even more important to tie down, the Frenchman is an influential performer in his own right.

In terms of transfer rumours doing the rounds, Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo continues to be linked with a move to Anfield, with a new report claiming that scouts have been sent to watch him in action, viewing him as a long-term replacement for Salah out on the right wing.

The Cameroonian is far from the only option being considered as a possible successor to the legendary Reds forward, with Bournemouth wide man Antoine Semenyo believed to have caught the eye of the Premier League leaders.

One Liverpool player who has been short of form and arguably looked past his best this season is Andy Robertson, and at 30, a long-term replacement will need to be found in the near future. Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri has emerged as a standout target, with Merseysiders even potentially able to sign him on the cheap.

Liverpool offered "sensational" swap deal opportunity

According to MilanLive [via Sport Witness], Liverpool have been handed the chance to sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders in a swap deal involving Federico Chiesa, likely with some cash going Milan's way.

Described as a "sensational" opportunity, the Dutchman could join the Reds in the January transfer window, with Arne Slot potentially wanting to add depth in the middle of the park as this report claims those at Anfield are now considering whether to go through with such a "crazy" deal.

In some ways, it would be a huge surprise if Chiesa was sold midway through his first season at Liverpool, but the injury concerns that surrounded him when he arrived from Juventus have come to fruition, with the Italian sidelined currently and yet to start in the league in 2024/25.

The 27-year-old does still feel more likely to stay until at least the summer, but in Reijnders, the Reds would be signing an excellent midfielder who could add technical quality and defensive nous to Slot's squad. The Milan man started all six matches for the Netherlands at Euro 2024, enjoying a 93.5% pass completion rate and helping his country reach the semi-finals, while Ronald Koeman has called him a "super complete midfielder with acceleration".

At 26, Reijnders is both very experienced and still young enough to be a force in Liverpool's midfield for plenty of years, and he could be viewed as a great alternative to Real Sociedad ace Martin Zubimendi.

That being said, Chiesa needs to be trusted for now, and selling him would weaken the Reds' attacking options, so the swap deal would come as a shock if it happened.