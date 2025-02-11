Beginning to turn their attention towards the summer transfer window, Liverpool are now reportedly on red alert in the race to sign a central defender who has a £55m release clause.

Liverpool transfer news

Whilst Liverpool are top of the Premier League, through to the last 16 in dominant fashion in the Champions League and in the Carabao Cup final, nothing could spare them from FA Cup embarrassment last time out against Plymouth Argyle. Knocked out by the side bottom of the Championship, the Reds must quickly collect their thoughts and set their sights on winning Wednesday's Merseyside derby.

It's at Goodison Park that Arne Slot's side will have the chance to go nine points clear and take a major step towards the Premier League title, adding extra tension to an ocassion full of anticipation.

Whilst things could be looking near-perfect on the pitch when the full-time whistle sounds on Wednesday evening, however, concerns away from the action continue to grow for Liverpool.