Arne Slot might have a bit more tactical nous than his predecessor, and that's not to discredit the exceptional management skills of Jurgen Klopp, whose Anfield appointment proved to be the start of a miracle that rained illustrious success down on Liverpool.

The Dutch head coach has got off to a flyer in the Premier League but let's not forget that he has inherited an elite crop of players, with the exploits of Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah on the attacking flanks evidence of the title-capable quality.

Luis Diaz & Mohamed Salah's stats this season

Liverpool's attack petered out toward the end of the 2023/24 campaign, a core part of the nosedive that pulled Klopp's swansong away from contention for titles in the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup, falling to the eventual champions in the latter two.

Now, though, a shift in style under Slot appears to have revitalised both, with Salah nominated for the league's Player of the Month award for August. His Colombian peer's dominant display against Manchester United came a day late for the monthly award, but puts him in good stead for the second.

Premier League 24/25: Mo Salah & Luis Diaz Stats (*per game) Diaz Salah Matches (starts) 3 (3) 3 (3) Goals 3 3 Assists 1 3 Touches* 42.7 50.7 Shots (on target)* 2.7 (1.3) 3.3 (2.0) Pass completion 86% 80% Key passes* 2.3 1.7 Dribbles completed* 2.3 (58%) 1.3 (50%) Ball recoveries* 4.3 2.3 Total duels won* 5.7 (44%) 3.7 (44%) All stats via Sofascore

Both players are performing at quite an exceptional level, and though Diaz is more athletic, combative and energetic than his 32-year-old teammate, Salah has that Midas touch, with the eye test also underscoring his unrivalled influence in the Premier League.

Liverpool's forward success flows through Salah, who is currently valued at £46m by Transfermarkt, channelled toward goal with the ferocity of a waterfall. His deal is up at the end of the season but Richard Hughes will be working night and day to convince the Egpytian to extend his £350k-per-week contract.

Diaz's contract has also been a topic of conversation in recent months, though that door is closed (for now) following the conclusion of the transfer window. Barcelona had had a vested interest in the 27-year-old but were unwilling to meet Liverpool's demands of a payment well in excess of £50m.

There is, however, a current Premier League winger who is valued well above both Anfield stalwarts. Yes, Anthony Gordon could be plying his trade in his home city right now but instead remains at St. James' Park. Unknown to many, a return to Anfield would have actually been a homecoming for the England international.

Liverpool must rue letting Anthony Gordon leave

Hailed as a "menace" of a player by scout Antonio Mango, Gordon has enjoyed a steady rise to prominence in the Premier League, demonstrating clear talent at Everton but suffering due to the Toffees' turbulence, forcing his way out and signing for Newcastle United in a £45m deal in January 2023.

He had a slow start to life as a Magpie but soared throughout his first full season, winning the club's Player of the Year award after posting 12 goals and 11 assists across all competitions, hailed for his "unbelievable" performances by Bruno Guimaraes.

Such efforts turned Liverpool's head among others, and due to Newcastle's PSR concerns, Eddie Howe was set to lose his wide talisman in a £75m deal, agreed with Liverpool but not coming to fruition after alternative, less costly means were found to combat the situation.

His pace and potency down the left would be perfect for Slot's side, but would you know, he actually played for the Reds way back when, released from the academy as an 11-year-old before earning a second bite at the cherry with Everton, where he rose through the ranks.

Speaking to Everton's club website, Gordon said: "It was another chance for me to grow. But that was hard. It affected me mentally and dented my confidence. I had to pick myself up and go again.

“When I got to Everton, I never looked back.”

Given that Liverpool were willing to enforce a high-cost transfer to bring the 23-year-old back to Merseyside this summer suggests that there is an element of ruefulness about letting him go in the first place, for a little more prudence could have seen him rise through the ranks in the same way that Trent Alexander-Arnold did.

Would it be far-fetched to say that there's a sense Gordon could yet grace the Anfield pitch in Liverpool red? FSG's interest is genuine and the England star isn't exactly going to fade into the background any time soon, impressing for club and country.

And the fact that he's more valuable than both Salah and Diaz right now does highlight his high potential, something that Liverpool will need to pay the big bucks for if they do wish to bring him home.

However, Diaz is proving that he's the man for the job on Slot's left flank. Who knows what will happen in the future, but certain Liverpool figures might rue letting Gordon leave in the first place - just imagine a wing boasting both Diaz and Gordon as the options...