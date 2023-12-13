An exciting rumour has emerged regarding the future of one "incredible" Liverpool star who is admired by Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool centre-back injuries

The Reds have an opportunity to add to their squad during the January transfer window, should Jurgen Klopp feel that new faces are still needed if his side are to go all the way in the Premier League title race this season.

While the German has built a formidable group of players after last season's struggles, completely revamping the midfield with the signings of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, there has been talk of Liverpool signing a defensive midfielder or a centre-back.

Joel Matip's season-ending injury has acted as a huge setback, which could force Klopp to bring in defensive reinforcements, especially considering Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez have not been without injury problems down the years.

Someone like Goncalo Inacio would be perfect, given his ability to play at both centre-back and left-back, and the Portugal and Sporting CP ace has been seen as a target for the Reds for some time.

Away from possible incomings, it is also paramount that Liverpool keep hold of their most important players, ensuring they are not snapped up by any other European powerhouses in the coming years.

Liverpool open contract talks with Ibrahima Konate

According to a new transfer update from Le10Sport in France, Liverpool have now "opened discussions" with Konate over extending his stay at Anfield, with the 24-year-old seen as a key figure on Merseyside.

The Reds want to "lock him down" for the foreseeable future, with the Frenchman's current deal at the club expiring at the end of the 2025/26 season. This is fantastic to hear, considering what a great signing Konate has been for Liverpool since arriving from RB Leipzig, adding pace, aerial dominance and youthful exuberance to the back-line.

Granted, his aforementioned injury problems are becoming something of a concern - he has been limited to just six starts in the Premier League this season, although that hasn't solely been down to fitness issues - but the positives still comfortably outweigh the negatives with him.

Ibrahima Konate in the Premier League this season Total Appearances 11 Aerial duel wins per game 2.8 Clearances per game 2.2 Tackles per game 1.2 Pass completion rate 89.9%

At some point, Liverpool will need to find a true successor to Van Dijk, in terms of someone who can be the leader of the Reds' defence long after he is gone, and Konate could be that man, considering he is still only 24 years of age, and has been hailed as "incredible" by his club captain.

The France international's form and availability are both going to be so key to Liverpool's title chances between now and May, but it is imperative that the club look beyond the current campaign as well, tying him down into his 30s in the process.