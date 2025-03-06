Liverpool have now opened talks over a move to sign a "monster" £66m striker, who could be brought in to replace the unsettled Darwin Nunez this summer, according to a report.

Slot looking to strengthen as Nunez set to be sold

Arne Slot is interested in signing a new left-back this summer, with the manager recently making it clear he wants the club to sell Kostas Tsimikas and bring in AFC Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez, but the Hungarian will not come cheap.

The Cherries are looking to receive a fee of £50m for the defender, given his impressive performances this season, while Italian giants AC Milan could also be set to provide competition for his signature.

There have been some calls for Slot to replace long-serving first-choice left-back Andy Robertson, with former Red Jermaine Pennant telling Football FanCast he believes Antonee Robinson or Rayan Ait-Nouri could be suitable heirs.