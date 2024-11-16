In a ruthless move, Liverpool have now reportedly opened talks to sign a Premier League defender who would likely replace Andrew Robertson amid his recent struggles.

Liverpool transfer news

Although arguably harsh given that Liverpool sit top of the Premier League and Champions League, if you were to pick out a recent weakness of theirs then it is Robertson. The left-back was even dropped by Arne Slot after he was torn apart by Bukayo Saka in an eventual draw against Arsenal, before the Dutchman restored his place against Aston Villa last time out.

Amid links to the likes of Antonee Robinson, however, the Scot recently reiterated his desire to prove recent doubters wrong, saying via TNT Sports: “The last couple of games I’ve been on the bench and I got doubters for the first time in a long time, first time at this club.

“But it suits me in this position. I am trying to prove people wrong again. I missed pre-season, which is never ideal for any player. And then I have had the ankle struggles. I got another knock on it against Wolves and it took a bit of time to settle down.

"So, look, I feel good. Obviously, taking a couple of games out was frustrating. I want to play every game, of course, but that was not possible. I knew that the next time I got a chance I would take it and that’s what I tried to do.”

Even amid such defiance though, the Reds seem intent on welcoming another left-back. According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool have opened preliminary talks to sign Milos Kerkez, who is now their top target ahead of 2025.

The Bournemouth defender was signed by Richard Hughes in the summer of 2023 whilst he was at Bournemouth and could now join up with the sporting director yet again - this time at Liverpool.

"Brilliant" Kerkez could replace Robertson

Kerkez has certainly been one to watch in the current campaign, helping Bournemouth to victories over both Arsenal and Manchester City. At just 21 years old, he's one of the best up and coming defenders in the Premier League and looks ready-made to replace an ageing and recently struggling Robertson.

Premier League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Milos Kerkez Andrew Robertson Starts 11 9 Assists 2 0 Tackles Won 7 7 Ball Recoveries 48 41

Given Hughes' Bournemouth connection, Liverpool should be confident that they can get a deal done to sign the Hungarian. Just what his arrival would mean for Robertson's Anfield future remains to be seen, however, after he recently stated his desire to fight for his place.

Throughout an excellent start to the campaign, Kerkez has earned many fans, including senior journalist and Hungarian Bence Bocsak, who described the left-back's performance in victory over Arsenal as "brilliant".

As Robertson's struggles continue and Liverpool reportedly step up their pursuit to sign Kerkez, Slot could make his most ruthless move yet at Anfield.