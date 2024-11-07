Liverpool have opened talks to bolster their ranks in January as they look to continue their strong early form under Arne Slot, it has been reported.

Liverpool early favourites for Premier League title

Arne Slot's arrival at Anfield has seen a revival of Liverpool's fortunes, with the club currently the early favourites to lift the Premier League come the end of the campaign.

With Arsenal and Manchester City both dropping points in the early parts of the campaign, nine wins from ten has seen Liverpool move two points clear at the top of English football, with a massive seven point gap between the Reds and Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side, who they drew 2-2 with last month.

They also sit top of the Champions League, as the only side to hold a 100% record in the competition still, following their 4-0 thrashing of Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa's shock defeat to Club Brugge on Wednesday evening.

It comes in the wake of a frustrating summer, in which they tried to sign a new midfielder in the shape of Martin Zubimendi, only for the Spaniard to reject an Anfield switch in favour of remaining with Real Socieded, despite Liverpool being willing to trigger his release clause.

Ryan Gravenberch has stepped into the void and has become a key cog in Arne Slot's side, with the young midfielder finally beginning to deliver on the massive promise that he showed at Ajax, which convinced Bayern Munich and then Liverpool to shell out for his services.

Ryan Gravenberch so far this season Appearances 10 Goals 0 Assists 0 Pass Accuracy 88.8% Progressive passes per 90 5.8 Yellow Cards 2

But despite his form, Liverpool remain on the hunt for an elite midfielder, and now they may be closing in on one.

Liverpool open talks for Real Madrid midfielder

That comes as a fresh report claims that Liverpool have opened talks with the representatives of Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni over a potential move to Anfield. The 24-year-old was considered one of the best talents in the world when he moved to Real Madrid from Monaco in 2022, but after a strong start to his Los Blancos career he has endured a tough 2024-25 season.

Whistled by his own fans against Milan, he was substituted at half time in their 3-1 loss, and though he has started 10 of 11 La Liga games for Carlo Ancelotti's side, his performances have been subpar for the most part.

Now, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly green lit his exit from the Spanish capital as soon as January, and Liverpool are ready to pounce, with journalist Sacha Tavolieri claiming that Liverpool have begun talks with the player’s representatives over a move to Anfield in the January window.

Any deal would reportedly cost around £50m, despite Tchouameni still having almost four years left to run on his £200,000 a week deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

A significant sum, it is not thought to be one one that Liverpool would baulk at paying to land the midfielder. Though Tchouameni is struggling in Madrid, he still has the support of his teammates, with Kylian Mbappe labelling him a "frightening" talent over the summer.

“Tchouameni made a major leap from Monaco to Real Madrid. He has made a name for himself and has already won a number of trophies. And he has still got his whole career ahead of him. That’s what’s so beautiful and frightening about him. We’re talking about a guy who is only 24. He’s already achieved a lot, but he still has so much more to do.”

Should Liverpool get their way, he may be set to continue his career at Anfield come January.