Liverpool are set for a transformative summer following a disappointing campaign this season and now a new update has emerged on the club's potential targets.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Orkun Kokcu?

According to Football Transfers, Feyenoord captain Orkun Kocku remains high on the agenda in Liverpool's midfield rebuild this summer.

As per the report, it is claimed that Jurgen Klopp and the club's new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke will be relied upon to work on a deal to secure the signature of the talented midfielder, whilst also aiming to bring in Kephren Thuram and Manu Kone too.

Who would Kokcu replace in the Liverpool squad?

Despite being only 22 years old, the Turkish sensation has already demonstrated his clear ability to lead his team to victory with a monumental Eredivisie title win this season, which is only the second time in a century that the Dutch club have earned the accolade.

Now Liverpool could capitalise on Kokcu's winning mentality and leadership skills by bringing him to Merseyside where he could eventually replace the role of Jordan Henderson, with the Liverpool captain now 32 years old and reaching the latter stages of his career.

Over 32 league appearances, the Feyenoord skipper - hailed a "true leader" by scout Jacek Kulig - has scored eight goals, delivered two assists and created nine big chances, as well as averaging a whopping 91.8 touches, 2.8 key passes and one shot on target per game, proving he is a huge all-round presence on the pitch.

According to Sofascore, Kokcu boasts strengths in play-making, high pressing and long shots which makes him the perfect versatile midfielder that would fit like a glove in Klopp's tactical philosophy.

As such, he would likely be best suited to playing in a box-to-box role for maximum impact, similar to Henderson, but providing more energy and injecting much-needed youth.

Feyenoord will reportedly command a transfer fee of just €40m (£35m) this summer which will suit the strict and tight budgets that are uncompromising in FSG's recruitment strategy, making the chances of a deal getting done even more achievable for the Merseysiders as they set out to sign multiple additions to bolster the squad.

That said, Kokcu could be an incredible signing for Liverpool if he can continue to thrive in the Premier League next season and at such a young age he could become a high-quality asset to the club for years to come.