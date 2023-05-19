Liverpool are keen on dipping back into the Dutch Eredivisie this summer with the signing of Feyenoord captain Orkun Kokcu as manager Jurgen Klopp prioritises the reconstruction of midfield.

What's the latest on Orkun Kokcu to Liverpool?

As per Football Transfers' Jacque Talbot, Liverpool's recruitment team are 'big admirers' of the 22-year-old Turkey international, who has been on the club's radar since signing Cody Gakpo from PSV for £35m in January.

Contracted until 2025, Feyenoord are thought to be reluctant to sell, but a bid of roughly £40m could force their hand and grant his departure from De Kuip.

There is to be something of a midfield exodus at Anfield this summer, with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all leaving at the end of their contracts, while stricken loanee Arthur is also off after an injury-plagued campaign.

Should Liverpool sign Orkun Kokcu?

With Feyenoord securing their first Eredivisie title since 2016 earlier this week, Kokcu's importance to his high-flying outfit simply cannot be understated.

Having played 44 matches across all competitions this term, Kokcu has plundered 12 goals and supplied a further five assists, flourishing as the superlative creative central force in the Netherlands.

As per FBref, the captain and natural "leader" - as hailed by talent scout Jacek Kulig - ranks among the top 5% of midfielders at a similar level for rate of non-penalty goals, the top 1% for shot-creating actions, the top 1% for passes attempted and progressive passes and the top 4% for progressive carries per 90.

Once heralded as "one of the best midfielders in the country" by Jaap Stam, he plays with an all-encompassing scope that belies his age of 22, with Sofascore providing the 20-cap ace with an average league rating of 7.49 this term, averaging 2.6 shots, 2.8 key passes and 1.2 tackles per match, also completing 84% of his total passes.

Should Klopp further his interest in the dynamo, it could spell the end of the Merseyside outfit's pursuit of World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, who has been heavily linked with a move away from Brighton & Hove Albion of late.

Touted at £70m, Liverpool are ostensibly the frontrunners in the race for the Argentinian's signature, though they might find a spanner in the works following recent claims that Mac Allister would only leave the flourishing Seagulls for a move to a team in the Champions League - a competition that might just elude the Reds next term.

Mac Allister has a knack for finding the back of the net himself, clinching 12 goals and two assists from 37 outings for Albion this season, and has been lauded as his team's "golden boy" by content creator Ryan Adsett.

While the Premier League star is one of the hottest commodities on the market right now, £70m is rather steep, and if Liverpool do decide to turn their attentions elsewhere, Kokcu could be the perfect gem to whir the Anfield machine back into life.