Liverpool are unlikely to appoint AS Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell in any role at Anfield, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest news involving Paul Mitchell?

As per Football Insider, Monaco sporting director Mitchell 'is not in the running' to take on a similar role at Anfield despite confirming that he would be leaving his position at the Ligue 1 outfit.

The report states that even though the Reds are actively trying to find a successor to the outgoing Julian Ward, Mitchell is not among the candidates in the running to assume the vacancy.

Manchester United could well be a potential destination for Mitchell, with The Independent claiming that Sir Jim Ratcliffe's bidding party INEOS have 'earmarked' the 41-year-old to take up a role at Old Trafford should their efforts to take over the Premier League giants prove to be successful.

Mitchell has taken up roles at the likes of Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig in his recruitment career; however, he now looks set for a new challenge following his choice to depart Monaco.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs has also concurred that he can't see Mitchell being brought to Anfield any time soon.

Jacobs told FFC: "I think that there is a very realistic possibility that Paul Mitchell, should his next move be the Premier League, does end up at Manchester United. We've heard rumours about Liverpool, but I'm told that there's nothing too much in that at this point and we've heard links with Chelsea, which are born out of the fact that Mauricio Pochettino has a tremendous professional and personal relationship with Mitchell, but Chelsea are not looking."

What next for Liverpool this season?

Liverpool will continue their search for a new sporting director in the background. However, Jurgen Klopp will have designs on continuing his side's good run of form in the Premier League as they look to keep their slim hopes of finishing in the top four alive.

The Reds are on a seven-match unbeaten run and have won their last five matches, setting them up nicely for the season run-in at Anfield.

In their last four fixtures, Liverpool will face Brentford, Leicester City, Aston Villa and Southampton as they bid to finish the season with a flourish following an inconsistent run of things across proceedings.

Being able to land in the Champions League slots looks to be an uphill battle just now that would require some of their rivals to drop points between now and the end of this term; nevertheless, Klopp will be desperate to put pressure on those around Liverpool in the table to see what may unfold.