This window has been extremely damaging to the Reds’ reputation. The scattered approaches for Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo have been damning indictments of the club’s unsuccessful transfer strategy, which has left the club scrambling for options.

The focus on the midfield misgivings has directed attention away from a lack of defensive depth, with is another pivotal issue that must be resolved.

As a result, Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing someone to sort that very problem.

What’s the latest Liverpool transfer news?

According to Football Insider, Torino star Perr Schuurs is set to reappear on Liverpool’s radar as Jurgen Klopp searches for defensive reinforcements.

After losing pursuit of other targets - with Micky van de Ven joining Tottenham Hotspur and Goncalo Inacio penning a new deal with Sporting CP.

Meanwhile, Schuurs, who could cost up to £30m, is viewed as a ‘realistically priced option’ for the Merseysiders.

Moreover, a well-placed source told Football Insider that Liverpool captain and compatriot Virgil van Dijk is ‘well aware’ of his quality and is a ‘big fan’ of the 23-year-old.

What is Perr Schuurs' strengths

The Dutchman has been at Torino since 2022 and made 30 Serie appearances for the Italians last season. In that time, Schuurs averaged 3.2 clearances per game, 1.7 tackles per game, only dribbled past 0.4 times per game, won 55% of his duels, completed 77% of his dribbles, and didn’t make any errors leading to an opposition shot or goal.

Schuurs’ commendable numbers mean he also ranks impressively across the continent as he sits within the top 18% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for successful take-ons per 90, as well as the highest 22% for tackles per 90.

The centre-back has previously been hailed as a “great Dutch Talent” by former Premier League winner Marc Overmars after the youngster spent four years at Ajax.

A player of this profile and potential is a sensible upgrade for Joe Gomez, who after eight years at Anfield, has struggled for form and consistency.

Some of this has been out of the 26-year-old’s control, as due to persistent injury issues, he has missed a mammoth 233 games through injury, which has seen him fluctuate within the pecking order.

Prior to the current season, in the last three Premier League campaigns, the former Charlton Athletic prodigy has featured just 36 times, but when he played has looked shaky and unconvincing.

Alan Shearer has reinforced this perspective, saying: “Joe Gomez makes too many mistakes. Virgil van Dijk does not look comfortable when he’s alongside him. You always feel [they] are going to give something away when Gomez is playing.”

With Liverpool aiming to retake their rightful place back in the top four, whilst also juggling Europa League football, Klopp must be afforded the most dependable players, and Gomez, unfortunately, doesn’t fall into this category.

Whilst Van Dijk and Ibrahim Konate are likely to remain as the German’s first-choice defensive pairing, the "mountain" that is Schuurs - as dubbed by reporter Josh Bunting - can provide an impeccable piece of depth in a more reliable manner than Gomez.