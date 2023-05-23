Liverpool have received a boost in their pursuit for Torino centre-back Perr Schuurs after the 23-year-old addressed recent rumours surrounding his footballing future.

What's the latest on Perr Schuurs to Liverpool?

According to Italian reports, the Dutch defender has stated that he is unsure where he will be plying his trade next year after attracting the attention of the likes of Liverpool earlier this year following a remarkable season in Serie A.

Inter Milan are also mulling over issuing a move for the titan, with their star centre-back Milan Skriniar set for departure in several weeks at the end of his contract, though the Reds squad's Dutch roots could entice Schuurs to move to the Premier League.

Valued at €30m (£26m) - a price i Nerazzurri deem too high - Schuurs would be an affordable option to not only bolster Jurgen Klopp's defensive ranks but also allow ample room for further expenditure up-field, with the midfield highlighted as a primary cause for concern.

Should Liverpool sign Perr Schuurs?

The 6 foot 3 colossus has made 34 appearances for Torino this season and has been integral for his outfit's endeavours this year, perching in tenth place in the Italian top-flight and boasting the joint-fifth best defensive record in the league, alongside Inter.

Still only 23 years old, Schuurs is making waves with his dynamic approach to defending and has found an auspicious home with Torino, completing 88% of his passes, making 3.3 clearances, 1.8 tackles and one interception on average each game, as per Sofascore.

Formerly praised as a "great Dutch talent" by Ajax director of football Marc Overmars, Schuurs ranks among the top 7% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues for rate of assists, the top 26% for successful take-ons and the top 18% for rate of tackles per 90, as per FBref.

While Liverpool's looming midfield exodus will indeed require emphasis on bolstering the Anfield centre, the 22/23 campaign has been littered with defensive frailty and Klopp and co will undoubtedly have one eye on defensive options that could be targetted to reinstate the resilience at the foot of Liverpool's system.

The £22k-per-week ace could be viewed as the perfect heir to 31-year-old central defender Joel Matip's position on Merseyside, with the Cameronian veteran out of contract in one year and falling out of favour this term, starting just 11 times in the Premier League and an unused substitute across 13 of the last 16 matches.

Branded "awful" by CBS reporter Nico Cantor for one of his multiple deteriorating displays this term, Matip could be shipped out this summer should the Reds wish to cash in on the ace while they still can, and replacing him with a burgeoning "mountain" in Schuurs - as journalist Josh Bunting lauded the defender - could mark a turning point in defensive fortunes at the club.