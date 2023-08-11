Liverpool are interested in signing Torino centre-back Perr Schuurs this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to tidy up his defence after a miserable campaign.

Last season, the Anfield side's lack of fluidity and harmony resulted in a fifth-placed Premier League finish and a failure to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in seven years, and while moves are being made on the transfer front to rectify this, a defender has yet to be signed.

This is largely down to the emphasis on the midfield rebuild, but with the 2023/24 season having now arrived, Klopp and co would be wise to act swiftly and secure the club's targets.

What's the latest on Perr Schuurs to Liverpool?

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Liverpool will be able to secure Schuurs' signature if they meet Torino's €40m (£35m) price tag, with English rivals Crystal Palace and West Ham United also interested.

Read the latest Liverpool transfer news HERE...

The 23-year-old is right-footed which does not make him the perfect profile for Klopp's side but he is developing and could be a fine addition to supplement Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

How good is Perr Schuurs?

After such a deflating campaign last year, it is imperative that the Reds' sporting director Jorg Schmadtke bolsters the squad effectively before the transfer window slams shut in several weeks time.

Schuurs might not be the finished piece yet, but he could definitely complement Liverpool's defence and improve the depth and resilience of the squad, having been praised as a "great Dutch talent" by Ajax director of football Marc Overmar.

As per Sofascore, he recorded an average match rating of 6.87 last season in the Italian top-flight, completing 88% of his passes, averaging 3.2 clearances per match and succeeding with 55% of his contested ground duels.

He is an impressive ball carrier and has an eye for a penetrating pass, with FBref ranking the Dutchman among the top 19% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for successful take-ons, the top 20% for tackles and the top 7% for assists per 90.

Given the £30k-per-week star's aptitude for ball carrying and his vigour in his craft, he could prove to be Klopp's answer to Manchester United phenom Lisandro Martinez, who joined the Red Devils from Ajax on a £57m deal last summer, since being heralded as a "warrior" who is "skilful" by manager Erik ten Hag.

The menacing Argentinian ranks among the top 20% of positional peers for progressive carries, the top 12% for successful take-ons, the top 6% for tackles and the top 5% for blocks per 90, highlighting his energy and presence as an unrelenting defensive force.

Schuurs will need to improve his ball progression, ranking among the bottom 17% for progressive passes, but he is making gains each season and by joining the fold at Anfield, he could finally take his game to the next level and unleash the full scale of his skill set under Klopp's stewardship.

With Martinez having proven an "absolute monster" at Old Trafford - according to teammate Luke Shaw - finding their own version of the World Cup winner in the form of Schuurs could well prove an astute move as far as the Merseysiders are concerned.

Described as a "mountain" by journalist Josh Bunting, the 6 foot 3 colossus must be signed to provide Liverpool with an added layer of protection and a new dimension to help the club achieve its goals once again.