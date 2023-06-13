Liverpool are considering a summer swoop to bring Torino defender Perr Schuurs to the Premier League, according to reports.

Who is Perr Schuurs?

Schuurs is a centre-back who currently plays his football for Ivan Juric’s side having joined from Ajax last summer, and he’s been a regular feature during his debut season, clocking up a total of 33 appearances to date.

The Dutchman still has another three years to run on his contract, but being the Serie A outfit’s top-performing defensive player, has caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp, and it’s not the first time he’s been talked about at Anfield.

The Reds reportedly wanted to sign the 23-year-old back in 2020 but never fully pursued a move, though with the boss believed to be entering the market for a new centre-back during the upcoming window, it appears that he’s ready to return and take a second bite of the cherry for his former target.

Are Liverpool signing Schuurs?

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool have “added” Schuurs to their “list” of transfer options ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. The Merseyside outfit are “considering” an approach for the 6 foot 3 colossus who is also attracting interest from Juventus, and it’s stated that Torino would be “ready to start negotiations” for a fee between €20-25m (£17-21m) in order to sanction his sale.

Should FSG submit an offer for Schuurs?

Football Insider have reported that Liverpool are open to offers for Joel Matip and Nat Phillips this summer so backline reinforcements will be needed should one or both of the duo depart, and having been dubbed a “mountain” by journalist Josh Bunting, Schuurs could be a perfect acquisition.

The Nike-sponsored titan averaged 3.2 clearances and two aerial wins per league game last season, via WhoScored, not to mention that he made 51 tackles which was the second-highest number in his squad, highlighting how much of a rock he can be (FBRef).

The Nieuwstadt native, who has the versatility to operate slightly higher up in defensive midfield, can also get involved at the opposite end of the pitch having posted three goal contributions (two assists and one goal) in 33 outings for Torino.

Finally, Schuurs already knows what it takes to compete for silverware and be successful at the highest level having secured six trophies throughout his career, so he would be able to match and even add to the winning mentality of the current squad already at Anfield.