Liverpool are interested in signing Torino central defender Perr Schuurs this summer as manager Jurgen Klopp looks to breathe fresh life into his side's defence.

Who are Liverpool going to sign this summer?

That's according to Italian outlet Toro.it (via Sport Witness), who claim that while the Reds are 'in the picture', fellow Premier League outfit Crystal Palace are looking to take the driving seat after manager Roy Hodgson 'expressly indicated' his desire for the Dutchman.

The report does state that talks have slowed following Torino's €40m (£34m) demands for the player, which both Liverpool and the Eagles are unwilling to pay, but that the sides won't 'give up' in their efforts.

Liverpool's sporting director Jorg Schmadtke has prioritised the reconstruction of the club's midfield over the past few months but is hoping to sign a left-sided centre-back to fortify the defence, and Schuurs certainly fits the bill.

How good is Perr Schuurs?

If the one-time Netherlands U21 gem were to sign, Virgil van Dijk could shift over onto his favoured right side and Klopp could finally get his hands on the left-footed central defender he covets to enhance the fluidity and cohesion of his outfit.

Van Dijk's compatriot could utilise that homeland connection to create a rock-solid new duo, with Schuurs similarly mighty in his standing - 6 foot 3 and described as a "mountain" by journalist Josh Bunting.

As per Sofascore, the 23-year-old titan completed 88% of his passes last term in Serie A and averaged 1.7 tackles and 3.2 clearances per match as Il Toro concluded the campaign with the division's fifth-best defence.

His skill set matches up well against Van Dijk's, who completed 91% of his passes last season, also averaging an impressive 4.2 clearances per game.

And given that Schuurs ranks among the top 8% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists and the top 19% for successful take-ons and tackles per 90, as per FBref, he appears to possess the dynamic set of skills that will place him in good stead to succeed at Anfield.

Van Dijk has been heralded as one of Europe's pre-eminent defenders since completing a £75m move to Merseyside from Southampton in January 2018, having racked up 222 appearances for the Reds, nearly winning the whole gamut of silverware since.

The 32-year-old was often at the epicentre of Liverpool's struggles over the past year and failed to exude the same level of imperious superiority that he has been credited with so often over his illustrious career under Klopp's stewardship, but remains a world-class titan who was perhaps a victim of a systematic collapse.

With fresh faces entering the fold at Anfield, life could begin anew and the next phase of the club's journey could now commence, with Van Dijk imparting sage wisdom on the likes of his countryman Schuurs and, in turn, benefitting from the £30k-per-week colossus' youthful exuberance.

Schuurs has all the tools at his disposal to become a "dominant" defensive figure in the future - as he has already also been described as by Bunting - and if he makes the move to Liverpool and plies his trade alongside Van Dijk, allowing the distinguished ace to shift into onto his natural side, it could be a move to enrich the fortunes for all involved.