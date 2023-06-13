Liverpool technical director Jorg Schmadtke is interested in completing a swoop for Torino's Dutch centre-half Perr Schuurs this summer, according to recent reports...

What's the latest on Perr Schuurs to Liverpool?

That's according to Caught Offside, who claim that Liverpool have added the 23-year-old to their list of transfer targets as manager Jurgen Klopp looks to rejuvenate his squad after a subpar season.

Torino are believed to be willing to initiate talks regarding Schuur's possible transfer with potential suitors for around €20-25m (£17-21m), which could leave Schmadtke convinced of securing a shrewd signature to leave ample room for further investment elsewhere.

While the emphasis is, understandably, on bolstering the centre of the park after Liverpool failed to qualify for the Champions League, Fabrizio Romano has recently confirmed that the club are searching for a centre-back and will make their move if the right chance arises.

Should Liverpool sign Perr Schuurs?

The 6 foot 3 colossus has gone under the radar somewhat but is undoubtedly one of the Serie A's most efficient and composed central defenders, with Torino finishing tenth this term and shipping just 41 goals all season - a better record than three of the top five.

Having started 28 league matches this term, the Dutchman earned a solid average rating of 6.87 - as per Sofascore - completed 88% of his passes, averaged 1.7 tackles and 3.2 clearances per match, dubbed a "mountain" by journalist Josh Bunting.

As per FBref, the £30k-per-week titan ranks among the top 8% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues for rate of assists, the top 19% for successful take-ons and the top 19% for rate of tackles per 90, indicating a varied approach to his craft that tantalises a possible moulding into a superlative modern-day central defender, something Liverpool's star defender Virgil van Dijk could play a pivotal role in.

Schuurs' compatriot has been one of Europe's leading forces since signing for the Reds for £75m from Southampton in 2019, making 222 appearances, scoring 19 goals and supplying 12 assists while playing a definitive part in a period in Liverpool's history littered with silverware.

Brazenly named "the best centre-half of all time" by Michael Owen, the 31-year-old bears a resemblance to Schuurs in that he averages 4.9 clearances per game across the duration of his career, as per WhoScored, and could allow his younger peer to absorb the fruits of his sweeping aptitude, and given that he towers above most at 6 foot 5, he could help nurture Schuurs' own aerial ability.

The 'mountain' would fall into Liverpool's defensive crop at a time when he would likely be allowed to integrate slowly, with Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all shouldering the burden, but in time, he could take Van Dijk's mantle and cement a prominent role in a prestigious Premier League outfit.