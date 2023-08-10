Liverpool are interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Pervis Estupinan this summer, with manager Jurgen Klopp impressed by the Ecuadorian's performances in the Premier League.

What's the latest on Pervis Estupinan to Liverpool?

According to FootballTransfers, the Reds have expressed a concrete interest in signing Estupinan after raiding the Seagulls earlier this summer for the £35m Alexis Mac Allister.

There are believed to be concerns over Andy Robertson's fitness levels and form in Liverpool's tinkered system, and Estupinan could be the Scotsman's long-term heir for the Anfield side.

The report claims that Klopp's side were offered the opportunity to sign the 25-year-old from Villarreal last summer, but he ultimately chose to pen a £15m deal with the Seagulls.

How good is Pervis Estupinan?

It's something of a disservice to Robertson and all that he has done for Liverpool since signing from Hull City for just £10m to suggest that he is finished after a smattering of subpar showings, with the 29-year-old having played 267 matches for the Merseyside club, scoring eight goals and supplying 63 assists.

The 61-cap Scotland captain has played an important role in gleaning the full sweep of silverware under Klopp's wing, though admittedly was "poor" - as described by journalist James Nalton - toward the business end of the 22/23 campaign as the rest of the team unearthed a late purple patch.

He did record an average Sofascore rating over the campaign of 6.95, completing 84% of his passes, registering eight assists, making 1.6 key passes and 1.3 clearances per game, though his form suffered a discernible deterioration over the final weeks.

Estupinan has thrived on English soil over the past year, recording an average Sofascore rating of 6.89 during his maiden Albion campaign, also completing 84% of his passes, averaging 1.5 key passes, 1.7 tackles and one clearance per outing and scoring one goal and supplying five assists - hailed as the "complete player" by his boss Roberto De Zerbi.

As per FBref, the South American gem ranks among the top 17% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 16% for shot-creating actions, the top 14% for passes attempted and the top 16% for progressive passes and progressive carries per 90.

Such a 'complete' skill set has drawn comparisons to Chelsea's newly-appointed captain Reece James, with FBref likening the two players.

The England international ranks among the top 17% of positional peers for goals, the top 5% for shot-creating actions, the top 7% for passes attempted, the top 9% for progressive passes and the top 10% for progressive carries per 90, highlighting his superlative rounded qualities.

The £250k-per-week phenom has been described as "the best in the world" in his position by pundit Ian Wright and was instrumental in winning the Champions League in 20/21.

While the 23-year-old spent the lion's share of the past season out injured, he did showcase his ability across his 16 appearances in the English top-flight, recording an average rating of 7.19, completing 91% of his passes, averaging 1.3 key passes and 1.9 tackles per game, succeeding with 64% of his ground duels and 69% of his dribbles.

Estupinan is not quite at this refined level yet but he is definitely making the increments to lead toward a role as a first-class phenom at the highest level, and with Klopp a keen admirer, a move could be forthcoming, if not this summer, then perhaps during the winter or even in one year.

After all, the 35-cap international was praised to have "handled [Mohamed] Salah exceptionally" by football content creator and senior reporter Kendall Rowan during Villarreal's 3-2 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final second leg in May 2021, forging two clearances and interceptions, making three key passes and succeeding with both of his attempted dribbles.

Liverpool's Egyptian focal point did earn an assist and created two key passes, but mustered only one off-target shot and one blocked effort all game, marshalled well by the all-encompassing former Yellow Submarines left-back.

He boasts the full package, and if Klopp does decide to target a new left-sided full-back in the near future, Estupinan is the man for the job.