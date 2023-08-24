Liverpool have justifiably been focussing on the rebuild of their midfield this summer after a lacklustre campaign, but there is still a requirement for defensive reinforcement.

What's the latest on Piero Hincapie to Liverpool?

German outlet Sport Bild has claimed that while Liverpool are interested in Bayer Leverkusen centre-half Piero Hincapie, the Bundesliga outfit would only listen to exorbitant offers and have set a ballpark price tag of £60m.

According to Spanish sources, Jurgen Klopp views the talented Ecuadorian defender as perfect to complement the established pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

It now remains to be seen whether the Anfield side would acquiesce to such demands, but undeniably, the club would immensely benefit from a fresh face to bolster the backline.

How good is Piero Hincapie?

Last season, the Reds failed to qualify for the Champions League after seven successive years and shipped 47 goals - having finished second on 92 points the season prior, conceding just 26 strikes.

While Hincapie would not arrive and revolutionise the defence, the 21-year-old would provide cover for the aforementioned central defenders and grow into his skin under Klopp's stewardship, edging closer to a starring role at Anfield over the next few years.

He already boasts the skills requisite for success at a top-class outfit, ranking among the top 16% of positional peers for passes attempted, the top 19% for shot-creating actions, the top 2% for progressive carries, the top 15% for successful take-ons and the top 11% for tackles per 90, as per FBref.

Hailed as a "prodigy" by editor Jose de Jesus Ortiz, the £34k-per-week talent could serve as the perfect heir to Joel Matip's position in the Liverpool defence, with the veteran Cameroonian ace now in the final year of his contract with the Premier League outfit.

Matip, aged 32, also plied his trade in the German top-flight before moving to Liverpool, joining the side from Schalke on a free transfer in 2016, since making 187 appearances and winning the whole gamut of silverware under Klopp.

Like Hincapie, Matip offers much to his team's offensive efforts, ranking among the top 4% of centre-backs for goals, the top 12% for passes attempted and the top 1% for progressive carries per 90.

Because of this, the Leverkusen gem looks to be a tailor-made replacement for his distinguished confrere, and given that he is also left-footed, he would slot right into the desired transfer plans of the Anfield side.

Matip favours the right side, but by replacing him with a naturally efficient left-footer, the domino effect could pay dividends for the squad's cohesion and fluidity, allowing Van Dijk to shift onto his right and perhaps finally restore the equilibrium.

Matip also fell further and further into obscurity last season, starting just three of the final 15 league matches of the season as the Reds enjoyed a late-season purple patch, and was criticised for his "awful" displays by CBS reporter Nico Cantor.

The time for change is now on Merseyside, and given Hincapie's age and profile as a centre-back, he would surely be the perfect option to strengthen Liverpool's defence.

It now just remains to be seen whether Klopp and co will discuss terms with Bayer Leverkusen when the German side are demanding such an exorbitant fee.